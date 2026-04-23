Early 2027 Bracket Projections Put Duke in Familiar Spot

As Duke fans everywhere know, the Blue Devils fell in the 2026 NCAA Tournament in the most crushing way possible.

The 1-seed Blue Devils were well on their way to getting back to their second consecutive Final Four, holding a 44-29 lead against 2-seed UConn at the halftime break. Before this contest, NCAA Tournament 1-seeds that held a lead of 15 or more points at half were 134-0.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Let the Game Slip Away

For much of the second half, Jon Scheyer's club was still in control. It held a 17-point lead with just over 17 minutes to go, an 11-point lead with under eight to go, and a five-point lead with two minutes left. Then, it all came crashing down.

Duke held a 72-70 lead after Silas Demary knocked down a free throw with 10 seconds left. All Duke had to do was inbound it and wait to get fouled, but a colossal error cost the team its season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer attempted to float the ball over half court to Patrick Ngongba, but the ball was tipped into UConn's favor. The basketball found the hands of freshman Braylon Mullins, who drilled a three from the logo to hand the Huskies a 73-72 victory.

Regardless, Duke has had an extremely successful offseason so far and has cemented its place in the national title contender discussion heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Early ESPN Bracketology Slots Duke on Top Line

So far, Scheyer and Co. have brought back freshman guard Cayden Boozer, redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins, junior guard Caleb Foster, and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba for next year. The Blue Devils have also landed former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell via the portal, and are bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class.

As a result, ESPN's first 2027 bracketology projections slotted the Blue Devils as a No. 1 seed, which would mark the third straight year Duke is on the top line. The other projected 1-seeds are Michigan, Michigan State, and Florida.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Obviously, NCAA Tournament projections don't mean much this early, and this is far from how the actual 2027 tournament picture will look. Additionally, the Blue Devils are still awaiting decisions from key rotation pieces, such as Dame Sarr.

Nonetheless, with the work Scheyer and Co. have put in thus far, the Blue Devils already boast a great blend of young talent and veteran leadership, crucial qualities for a team looking to contend for a National Championship.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This roster is still far from a finished product, but Duke is already likely one of the most talented in the sport heading into next season, at least on paper.