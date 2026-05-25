Where Duke's Boozer, Evans Current NBA Draft Projections Stand

The 2026 NBA Draft is just under a month away, with the first round set to kick off on June 23.

The Duke basketball program will see at least two of its former players selected (likely both in the first round) in the 2026 National Player of the Year, Cameron Boozer, and Isaiah Evans. Maliq Brown is also entered into this summer's draft, but likely won't hear his name called.

Both Boozer and Evans will probably be selected in the first round of the draft, but both have intriguing discussions surrounding their names in relation to their current draft statuses.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) rebounds against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The NBA Combine wrapped up on May 17, and regardless of how significant or insignificant NBA front offices view prospects' performances at the event, it certainly has an effect.

CBS Sports' Adam Finkelstein recently released his first mock draft post-combine. Let's take a look at where Boozer and Evans are slotted to land.

May 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Cameron Boozer participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer - No. 3 Overall Pick - Memphis Grizzlies

Early in the NBA pre-draft process, there was a lot of buzz that Cameron Boozer might fall out of the top three picks, where he had consistently been projected throughout the entire college basketball season.

As a 6'9" below-the-rim forward with athleticism that won't get scouts all too excited, questions started to arise about his true ceiling at the NBA level. There was a lot of debate with guys such as Caleb Wilson potentially jumping Boozer into the top three.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Those discussions have quieted as of late, and it seems more likely that Boozer will end up headed to Memphis. Regardless of Boozer's potentially "limited" ceiling, he is easily the safest option in this draft class.

The Miami native has won at every level he's ever played at, and that didn't change during his lone year in college. Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.4 steals on 55.6% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For a team like the Grizzlies on the verge of a full teardown with the expected trading of Ja Morant, Boozer is the perfect pick. After trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah at the deadline, Memphis needs a safe young cornerstone to build around. Boozer fits that category better than any other prospect.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) makes a three-point shot and fouled by TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans - No. 28 Overall Pick - Minnesota Timberwolves

There was some buzz that Evans could withdraw from the draft and return to Duke, but he reaffirmed his status to remain in the draft at the NBA Combine. The 6'6" wing is taking a bit of a gamble, as his paycheck in college basketball next year, whether with Duke or if he transferred to another program, would probably have been higher than what he will make in his first year in the NBA with his current draft projection.

Evans is a lengthy 3-and-D wing who diversified his offensive arsenal as a sophomore with the Blue Devils. He averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from three on 7.4 attempts this past season, and showed an ability to make outside shots off the catch and dribble.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The North Carolina native could go anywhere in the 20s, making his wide range another sketchy factor in his decision to stay in the draft as opposed to return to college basketball.