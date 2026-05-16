Predicting Duke's 2026 Football Schedule Results Heading Into Summer

The Duke Blue Devils face a daunting task this season after losing several star players to both the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. 2026 looks to be Manny Diaz's biggest test as Duke's head coach, but his ability to establish a tough-nosed, competitive culture in Durham may lead to overachivement this fall.

How may Diaz's third season with the Blue Devils play out? Let's predict Duke's football schedule for the 2026 campaign, heading into summer break, in what could be a fascinating season for the program

Week 1 — vs. Tulane Green Wave

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Tulane has seen significant changes throughout the offseason due to the loss of Jon Sumrall and the consequences of his departure through the transfer portal. Duke, on the other hand, remains in a good spot with Diaz staying put and a roster that is fairly put together on paper, though it may not forbid them from questions surrounding the team. Give me the more stable program to kick off the year. Record: 1-0

Week 2 — at Illinois Fighting Ilini

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Tre Freeman (12) celebrates a tackle against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Illinois lost talent this offseason and faces a much tougher schedule than last year. However, their defense should remain stingy and potentially problematic for Duke's offense under Jonathan Brewer, and they'll need their playmakers to step up, along with a defense with questions at edge rusher.

I see Duke toughing one out here for a road win against a Big Ten opponent. Record: 2-0

Week 3 — vs. Stanford Cardinal

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Until I see legitimate progress, I do not envision a bowl season for the Cardinal, and I have serious doubts about their potential improvements this season. Duke is a much better team in all phases and in coaching. Look for this to be the Blue Devils' first win in ACC play this year. Record: 3-0

Week 4 — vs. William & Mary Tribe

Aug 30, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on before the game against the Elon Phoenix at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

An FCS opponent is a likely victory for Duke. No disrespect intended for the Tribe, but the Blue Devils remain a far superior opponent in this manner, despite the losses they've taken this offseason. Duke begins the season strong at 4-0 ahead of their Week 5 bye. Record: 4-0

Week 6 — at Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) looks on during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This is where Duke suffers their first defeat of the season. The Yellowjackets have impressive talent on both sides of the ball and remain a tough outing, which they should be once more in 2026. The Blue Devils always tend to underwhelm when they have momentum, and this could be the case once more coming off the bye. Record: 4-1

Week 7 — vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Jordan Shipp (1) scores a touchdown during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

I've written recently that the Tar Heels should be seen as a team that should improve this season and that the Blue Devils should not sleep on in 2026. A midseason matchup between the two schools makes this a fun game at Wallace Wade, with Duke's defense and run game leading the way to a home win. Record: 5-1

Week 8 — at Virginia Cavaliers

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) intercepts a pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Eli Wood (82) as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) helps defend to end the game in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A rematch from the ACC Championship, Duke heads to Charlottesville to take on a Cavaliers program on the rise, and is expected to mark the 2025 season as just the beginning for Tony Elliott's team. In what will likely be a wide-open and competitive conference, I'm giving Virginia the edge here due to a quarterback advantage. Record: 5-2

Week 9 — vs. Boston College Eagles

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

I don't know what to make of Boston College. If this is the year they figure things out under Bill O'Brien, the Eagles are a team to fear in 2027.

Unfortunately, Duke has a significant talent advantage in this matchup and could run away with this one in Chestnut Hill. Record: 6-2

Week 10 — at N.C. State Wolfpack

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

I'm not sure if the Wolfpack will reach 10-wins this season, but they have the best signal-caller they've had in the program in some time with C.J. Bailey, along with a well-coached program by Dave Doeren.

This alone makes it feel like a road defeat for the Blue Devils due to the signal-caller advantage. Record: 6-3

Week 11 — at Miami Hurricanes

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) reacts after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Every Blue Devils fan has this game circled as a revenge game following Darian Mensah and Cooper Barkate's departure to Miami despite a chaotic legal process.

As much as Duke will be motivated to get the job done in Miami, they'll be facing a team that is loaded with NFL talent on both sides of the ball and would likely be considered a championship favorite in November. Record: 6-4

Week 12 — vs. Clemson Tigers

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) celebrates with teammates after returning a kickoff for a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson will be looking for their own version of revenge after losing the barn burner to Duke. They'll be a talented squad next season after finally attacking the transfer portal for the first time in the Dabo Swinney and portal era.

However, on Senior Day, Duke comes away with yet another big victory over the Tigers heading into the regular-season finale. Record: 7-4

Week 13 — at Wake Forest Demon Deacs

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) tackles Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Wake Forest should be a good team next year, and they are a program on the rise after a nine-win campaign in 2025. This is a rivalry game for the Blue Devils, and they'd like to finish strong ahead of what will likely be another critical portal and recruiting season for Diaz.

Duke does just that by going into Winston-Salem to secure another good year despite many changes this offseason. Record: 8-4