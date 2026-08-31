Projecting Duke Football's Week 1 Depth Chart: Risers & Fallers

The Duke football program is under a week away from kicking off its 2026 regular season against Tulane.

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff named San Jose State transfer Walker Eget as their starting quarterback last week, but several starting spots on both sides of the ball could still be up for grabs.

Let's project the Blue Devils' depth chart before Week 1.

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) passes the ball during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

1. Walker Eget (6th)

2. Dan Mahan (Rs. Fr.)

3. Terry Walker III (Fr.)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) is brought down by safety Devin Neal (27) and defensive back Donavon Platt (28) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

1. Nate Sheppard (So.)

2. CJ Campbell (6th)

Nov 1, 2024; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls offensive lineman Jordan Church (54) blocks for quarterback Cam Fancher (1) as running back CJ Campbell Jr. (5) runs past during the second quarter against the South Florida Bulls at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

3. Jayvian Tanelus (Fr.)

4. Wilhelm Daal II (5th)

5. CJ Givers (Fr.)

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver - X

1. Jared Richardson (5th)

2. Jamien Little (Rs. Fr.)

3. Brody Keefe (Fr.)

4. Kavon Conciauro (Fr.)

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver - Z

1. Jaivon Solomon (Rs. Fr.)

2. Kavon Simmons (Rs. Fr.)

3. Paxon Kettering (Rs. So.)

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver - Slot

1. Javen Nicholas (5th)

2. Jayden Moore (Rs. So.)

3. Qeanu Johnson (Rs. Fr.)

4. Jonah Burton (6th)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

1. Jeremiah Hasley (5th)

2. Nate Kurisky (5th)

3. Jake Taylor (5th)

4. Benjamin Moseley (Fr.)

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Tackle

1. Nick Del Grande (5th)

2. Caleb Dorris (Rs. Jr.)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left Guard

1. Jordan Larsen (Rs. Sr.)

2. Micah Sahakian (7th)

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Center

1. Matt Craycraft (5th)

2. Sean Stover (Fr.)

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Peyton Jones (5) is congratulated by offensive lineman Bradley Smith (63) offensive lineman Jack Small (70) after his touchdown run against the Elon Phoenix during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

1. Bradley Smith (Rs. So.)

2. Gemyel Allen (Rs. So.)

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Braden Miller (77) moves to block Texas Southern Tigers defensive end Michael Akins (9) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Tackle

1. Braden Miller (5th)

2. Cole Allen (Rs. Fr.)

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Preston Watson (95) tries to elude Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Erik Russell (72) during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

1. Preston Watson (Jr.)

2. Owen Wafle (Rs. So.)

3. David Anderson (Rs. Jr.)

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle David Anderson (44) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Bariate Kara (Rs. Fr.)

5. Dakota Quinonez (5th)

6. Chadwicke Cannon Jr. (Fr.)

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End

1. Bryce Davis (So.)

2. Tyshon Reed (Jr.)

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) runs the ball against Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed (10) during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Kevin O'Connor (Rs. Jr.)

4. Semaj Turner (Graduate)

5. Kobe Smith (Rs. So.)

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke's linebacker Luke Mergott talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

1. Luke Mergott (Graduate)

2. Nick Morris Jr. (6th)

3. Bradley Gompers (So.)

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Kendall Johnson (42) and Duke Blue Devils saftey DaShawn Stone (8) react during the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Kendall Johnson (Rs. Jr)

5. Elliott Schaper (So.)

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) celebrate during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cornerback

1. Kimari Robinson (Rs. Jr.)

2. Landan Callahan (Rs. So.)

Middle Tennessee wide receiver Amorion Walker (8) catches a pass as Western Kentucky cornerback Dylan Flowers (10) and Western Kentucky defensive back Jaylen Lewis (7) both try to stop him during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Dylan Flowers (6th)

4. Kyon Loud (Rs. So.)

5. Evan Smith (5th)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) attempts to catch the ball in the end zone as Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) and safety Dashawn Stone (8) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety

1. DaShawn Stone (Rs. Jr.)

2. Patrick Smith-Young (5th)

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Alvon Isaac (15) is tripped up by North Texas Mean Green safety Patrick Smith-Young (12) during the second half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Andrew Pellicciotta (So.)

4. Leon Griffin III (Rs. Jr.)

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the football during the first quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Che Ojarikre (22) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickelback

1. Che Ojarikre (Graduate)

2. Kaleb Lanier (Rs. Fr.)

Duke Blue Devils place kicker Cosme Salas (39) warms up Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kicker

1. Cosme Salas (Rs. So.)

2. Ashton Zamani (Rs. Fr.)

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils punter Kade Reynoldson (41) kicks the ball in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punter

1. Kade Reynoldson (Jr.)

Punt Returner

1. Jayden Moore (Rs. So.)

2. Javen Nicholas (5th)

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) runs with the ball after his catch against the Elon Phoenix during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kick Returner

1. Jayden Moore (Rs. So.)

2. Jayvian Tanelus (Fr.)

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Breaking Down Key Positions

One big takeaway from camp is that the running back room could be deep behind Nate Sheppard. Guys like Campbell, Givers, Daal, and Tanelus put together solid performances in the team's scrimmages.

In the secondary, those spots could still be very wide open. Diaz noted at the beginning of camp that there were "no jobs claimed" in the secondary, so we could see some movement throughout the unit as the regular season moves forward.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room might be the biggest question mark on the entire team. Outside of Penn transfer Richardson and Charlotte transfer Nicholas, several spots around the depth chart could be up in the air. I am sticking with Solomon to claim the third starting receiver spot, but that could go in several directions.

Regardless, there is talent at the revamped unit for the Blue Devils after they lost their top three receivers from 2025's ACC Championship team.