Duke Ranked Too Low in ESPN Power Rankings

The Duke basketball program is legitimately in the discussion to be the best team in college basketball. The Blue Devils are 21-1 overall, 10-0 in ACC play, and have won seven of their last eight games by double digits over their current 10-game winning streak.

Duke has proven how elite it is through its daunting schedule so far this season. The Blue Devils are 9-1 in Quadrant 1, 13-1 across the first two quadrants, 11-0 at home, and 7-0 in true road games. They are also 7-1 against AP Top 25 opponents, with only three of those victories coming at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;

It feels like no matter what the Blue Devils do, they're continuously cast to the side in terms of discussions around national title favorites. Now, it's not like Duke isn't considered a threat to win it all completely, but it seems to be falling under the radar as a legitimate heavyweight contender to cut down the nets in early April.

Duke has just kept on winning as ACC play has rolled along and has stayed relatively put in the AP Poll and the NCAA NET Rankings. Granted, the NET Rankings change constantly, but Duke still can't seem to break the seal into national championship favorite discussions.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;

ESPN Ranks Duke Too Low in College Basketball Power Rankings

ESPN's Jeff Borzello released his men's college basketball power rankings through the first three months of the season, and Duke came in at No. 4. Not to say the Blue Devils are being completely disrespected, but they deserve to be higher on the list than fourth.

Duke is ranked behind Arizona, UConn, and Michigan, in that order. Arizona is 22-0 with one more Quadrant 1 win than Duke, so it's difficult to make an argument for the Blue Devils to be ranked ahead of the Wildcats. Additionally, with some of the extremely lopsided wins Michigan has handed to high-level opponents, it's fair to have the Wolverines higher as well.

However, UConn being ranked ahead of Duke is slightly head-scratching.

Feb 3, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA;

Duke Should Be Ranked Ahead of UConn

UConn is also ranked ahead of Duke in the AP Poll, with the Huskies at No. 3 and the Blue Devils at No. 4. But comparing the resumes and computer numbers indicates Duke is the better team.

Dan Hurley's Huskies are currently 22-1 overall and 12-0 in Big East play. UConn owns five Quad 1 victories to Duke's 9, and the Blue Devils have played four more Quad 1 games than the Huskies.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;

The Big East is weak this year, and the Huskies have done their job and mowed through it, but it hasn't exactly been the highest competition.

Only two of UConn's conference wins are counted as Quad 1 wins, whereas Duke has four ACC games in that category. UConn has stacked some great wins, but the Blue Devils have proven more.

At the end of the day, rankings only mean so much. But this is the latest example of Duke continuing to fly under the radar among the elite squads in college basketball.

