Duke Needs To Fix Struggling Area by Saturday

The No. 4-ranked Duke basketball program (21-1, 10-0 ACC) is now gearing up for potentially its most important matchup all season, as it will face No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill on Saturday at 6:30 pm ET. The Tar Heels are riding a four-game win streak heading into the contest while averaging 88.5 points scored per game over that stretch.

Through the first 10 games of its conference slate, Duke has dealt with minimal issues, winning eight of its last nine contests by double digits. The Blue Devils have put together a defensive masterclass over the last few weeks, and that will be as important as ever against the Tar Heels.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke currently ranks fifth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The only other program ranked inside the top five of both those metrics is No. 1 Arizona.

For the most part, Jon Scheyer's team has been fairly consistent on the offensive side of the ball, but much of that has to do with getting the ball inside at will. Scheyer has previously said that his team works best offensively when it works inside out, and the Blue Devils have been executing that nearly perfectly as of late.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer gestures during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Over Duke's last five games, it has outscored its opponents 218-88 in the paint, a +130 margin. The Blue Devils have allowed one opponent over that stretch to eclipse 20 paint points. However, against a UNC team that can match the length of Duke better than maybe any other team in the nation, the Blue Devils will need to be cleaner on the outside.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to forward Isaiah Evans (3) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Struggling From the Perimeter As of Late

The Blue Devils haven't forced threes over this dominant stretch, and they haven't needed to with how solid they've been inside.

Over the team's last five games, where it is +130 in paint points relative to its opponents, it has also shot the three at just a 29-of-97 (29.9%) clip. Isaiah Evans has been cold, but it hasn't really mattered, given Duke's elite performance on offense and as a whole defensively.

Player of the Year frontrunner. Undefeated in ACC play. Duke is right where they were last year at this time. So why aren't we talking about them the same? 🤔 @RobDauster



🎥: https://t.co/QzUgEr1RAn pic.twitter.com/pEBDIRZl2N — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 4, 2026

However, the Blue Devils may need to utilize the three-point line more against the Heels.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and forward Caleb Wilson (8) and forward Jonathan Powell (11) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC Could Make Duke’s Life Difficult Inside

The Tar Heels have struggled as an all-around defensive team, ranking just 56th nationally at KenPom in adjusted defensive efficiency and 184th in opponent three-point percentage (34.1).

But, with the fantastic frontcourt duo of Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson, North Carolina ranks fifth in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage (44.0).

Cameron Boozer leads our first FOX College Hoops Player of the Year ladder 👀



🔗: https://t.co/lrO9fD6Cv9 pic.twitter.com/4nWEyA4B5N — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 3, 2026

Duke will still get to use the paint and could very well still win that department against UNC. Although, with the Heels being one of the very few teams that can actually match Duke down low, the three-point shot will be all the more important.

