Why Duke’s Schedule Is About To Ramp Up
The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils have looked like one of the best teams in college basketball through the first half of the season, getting out to a 21-1 overall record and a 10-0 record in ACC play. The Blue Devils have won 10 games in a row, and eight of their last nine by double digits.
Duke is currently No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 9-1 record in Quadrant 1, a 13-1 record across the first two quadrants, an 11-0 record at home, and a 7-0 record in true road games.
Boasting potentially the best overall body of work of any team in college hoops this season, the Blue Devils have dealt with few issues thus far. It's not like the team hasn't been tested either, as Jon Scheyer put his club through one of the toughest non-conference schedules of any team in the nation.
Duke is 7-1 against AP Top 25-ranked opponents this season, with only three of those victories coming at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Blue Devils are battle-tested and are ready for the uptick in competition that's to come, but there's no question that Duke's schedule to close out the season is ramping up.
Duke Schedule Heating Up As Regular Season Closes Down
The Blue Devils are getting ready for the first edition of the best rivalry in college basketball on Saturday, as they will face No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in Chapel Hill at 6:30 pm ET. The Tar Heels are riding a four-game win streak heading into the contest while averaging 88.5 points per game over that stretch.
Beyond the rivalry matchup, Duke has five Quadrant 1 games remaining on its regular season slate as the NET Rankings currently stand and five contests against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll.
The Blue Devils will take on No. 20 Clemson (19-4, 9-1 ACC) and No. 18 Virginia (19-3, 8-2 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium, while also taking on the Tar Heels twice.
But the icing on the cake will be Duke's neutral court bout in Washington, D.C., against No. 2 Michigan in late February that will be potentially the best game of the entire college hoops season.
Duke Is Already Battle Tested
Duke's remaining schedule is a daunting one for sure, but the Blue Devils have already been through a similar stretch, facing four AP Top 25 opponents in a five-game stretch back in the non-con portion of the year.
The Blue Devils went 4-1 over that period.
Duke's rivalry date with UNC kicks off a challenging ending to the regular season, but few teams are more prepared for a stretch like that than Duke.
