Unique Reason Scheyer Was ‘Proud’ of Duke’s Effort Against BC

The No. 4-ranked Duke basketball program rolled to its 10th straight victory with a 67-49 rout of Boston College (9-13, 2-7 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. Duke is now 21-1 overall and 10-0 in ACC action on the campaign.

Boston College entered this one as one of the worst teams not only in the ACC, but in all of Power Conference basketball. It wasn't expected to be much of a contest at all, and even despite the Blue Devils securing an 18-point victory, it probably should've been much more.

Through the first 15 minutes of the first half, it looked like the game was already over, which it likely was. However, the Blue Devils proceeded to put together what was likely their sloppiest half of basketball of the entire year in the second frame against the Eagles.

Granted, it didn't really matter, and Duke still walked away with its eighth double-digit victory over its last nine games. Nonetheless, a half like that cannot happen this weekend in the Blue Devils' next matchup.

Jon Scheyer Happy With Performance Despite Sloppy Second Half

Duke cruised out to an early lead and entered the halftime locker room with a 42-27 advantage. Scheyer's team shot 60.7% from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from three-point range in the first half.

However, the second half didn't produce the same offensive masterclass. The Blue Devils tallied just 25 points over the final 20 minutes, their lowest point total in any half this season. Duke shot 31.8% from the floor and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Despite the offensive struggles late, Scheyer was still happy with his team's overall performance.

“I thought our defense was really good overall, there were some ugly moments in the second half but credit Boston College - they’re really good on defense as well - but really proud of our effort overall," Scheyer said following the victory.

Duke held Boston College to 38% shooting from the field as a team and 5-of-20 (25%) from three while forcing 12 turnovers and generating 10 steals.

Sloppy Offensive Half Can’t Happen Against North Carolina

Did Duke simply take its foot off the gas in the second half against an extremely weak opponent? Possibly. This will be a Quadrant 3 win for the Blue Devils, but they likely won't be able to get away with inconsistent scoring down the stretch this weekend.

On Saturday, Duke will head to Chapel Hill to face No. 14 North Carolina (18-4, 6-3 ACC) in the first edition of the best rivalry in the sport, and the Heels are riding high.

UNC will enter the rivalry game on a four-game win streak while averaging 88.5 points scored per game over that stretch. Now, it's likely North Carolina won't hit that mark against Duke's elite defense, but the Blue Devils will need to keep pace on the offensive side of the ball.

