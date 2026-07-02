Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players Countdown: No. 22

The Duke football program was hit with several vastly significant departures this offseason on the offensive side of the ball.

It all started with the program's former quarterback, Darian Mensah, announcing his intentions to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with mere hours until the entry window was set to close. Mensah made this announcement just a few weeks after publicly announcing his return to Durham.

Duke then filed a lawsuit, claiming that Mensah breached the details of the NIL contract he signed, which was for two years. However, the case was settled before it reached court, and Mensah was out the door, headed to Miami.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils also lost their top three receivers from the 2025 season in Cooper Barkate, Que'Sean Brown, and Sahmir Hagans.

Barkate was the best Duke receiver in quite some time, becoming the first Blue Devil wideout to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards since Jamison Crowder in 2014. Barkate finished second in the ACC in receiving yards (1,106) and receiving touchdowns (7), while finishing fourth in receptions (72).

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff were expecting to get both Mensah and Barkate back, forming one of the best offensive duos in the ACC. After the offseason concluded, the reality was that both would be playing for the Hurricanes in 2026.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown transferred to Virginia Tech following two seasons at Duke, and Hagans is now in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Duke was the most potent offense in the ACC last season, leading the league in average points scored per game (34.6), total touchdowns (63), passing yards per game (285.4), and passing touchdowns (34).

Now, as the program looks to defend its ACC Championship, its first since 1989, the offensive skill-position players look a lot different than they did a season ago. The Blue Devils have a lot of work to do if the offensive unit is going to come anywhere close to matching its production from a season ago.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) receives a hand off in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke did get running back Nate Sheppard back for his sophomore season, as the former 3-star recruit has a legitimate chance to be one of the best running backs in all of college football. Outside of the rising true sophomore, there are lots of question marks.

The Blue Devils will look much different at the other skill positions on offense, but Diaz and Co. did bring in a few intriguing players via the transfer portal who could make some noise if things click.

That's certainly no guarantee. Duke's newcomers at the receiver position, who are expected to be the team's lead pass-catchers, are coming from the mid-major level. That is where we will continue our Duke football 2026 top 30 players series. This receiver has tons of potential, but has yet to show it at the Power Conference level.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Zyeir Gamble (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Football 2026 Top 30 Players: No. 22 WR Javen Nicholas

Javen Nicholas has a legitimate chance to be new Duke quarterback Walker Eget's top target next season. Nicholas boasts a great deal of pure speed and elite acceleration, which could turn him into one of the better deep threats in the conference with Eget's big arm.

Nicholas has had a tumultuous collegiate career up to this point. The undersized wideout was unranked coming out of high school, according to 247Sports, and began his career as a preferred walk-on at LSU in 2022.

Aug 29, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers wide receiver Javen Nicholas (5) runs for yards after catch defended by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Ethan Johnson (2) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was obviously listed as a wide receiver with the Tigers, but special teams is where he thrived. As a true freshman, Nicholas appeared in four games, catching one pass and returning two kickoffs for 36 yards. Nicholas held onto his redshirt.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Nicholas appeared in 10 games, seeing 44 snaps on special teams. In 2024, the New Orleans native caught three passes for 26 yards, but appeared in 12 games and recorded 77 snaps on special teams.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. (20) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his redshirt sophomore season at LSU, Nicholas hit the portal in hopes of establishing himself as a true receiver. He eventually committed to Charlotte, where he was the top receiving threat on a lackluster 49ers team.

In Nicholas' lone year with Charlotte, the 5'9" receiver totaled 60 receptions for 740 receiving yards and five touchdowns, leading the 49ers in all three of those categories. Charlotte went 1-11 on the year, but Nicholas had established himself as an athletic deep threat who can contribute to a Power Conference squad.

Nicholas hit the portal after the 2025 season and committed to Duke. He now has the chance to put together the best numbers of his collegiate career.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas' speed and athleticism will make him an instant weapon in the open field. He may be small, but he's incredibly shifty and can make defenders miss in space. With the quick, air-raid offense that offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer likes to run, Nicholas can thrive.

He will enter his final year of college football with a legitimate chance to be the WR1 for the Blue Devils. Penn transfer Jared Richardson is the program's other intriguing portal addition at the wide receiver spot, but he and Nicholas can complement each other well.

Penn's Jared Richardson gets the Quakers on the board with a 18-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Delaware Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke's new projected starting quarterback, Walker Eget from San Jose State, likes to get the ball downfield and has a big arm. He threw for over 340 yards in the air in three games in 2025. Eget does have a bit of a turnover issue (notching 30 touchdowns to 19 interceptions in two seasons as the Spartans' starter), but Nicholas could easily turn into his favorite toy.

Nicholas' lack of size will likely hinder him at certain points, but his mix of speed, athleticism, and big-play ability makes him a fantastic fit in this Blue Devils' offense. He will have a large role with the team right away and has all the makings of a breakout ACC wide receiver.

For Duke to be a competent offense in the ACC once again, these newcomers will have to make major leaps. Nicholas is one of the prime examples of those who must do so.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Top 30 Stories:

No. 30 WR Jaivon Solomon | No. 29 RB CJ Campbell | No. 28 QB Dan Mahan | No. 27 DT Preston Watson | No. 26 DT Owen Wafle | No. 25 IOL Sean Stover | No. 24 DE Kevin O'Connor | No. 23 CB Landan Callahan