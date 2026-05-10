Ranking Duke's Current 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer always ensures a challenging non-conference slate for his teams, and the 2026-27 campaign will be no different.

Recently, Duke signed a landmark broadcasting deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to exclusively broadcast three neutral-site non-conference basketball games each season.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils' full non-con schedule is far from set, but the marquee matchups currently slated are all must-see TV. Duke is heading into the season as the most experienced and championship-ready team Scheyer has had in his tenure, and these contests will only prepare the squad for the postseason.

Let's rank each of Duke's currently scheduled non-conference matchups.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

No. 4 - Duke vs. Gonzaga - Feb. 20 - Detroit

It feels silly putting this heavyweight bout at No. 4, but this is likely the most winnable game for the Blue Devils. This will also be the last contest of the currently scheduled slate and will be played at Little Caesars Arena.

Gonzaga is coming off a season in which it went 31-4 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 11 seed Texas in the Round of 32. From that team, Mark Few is bringing back three of his top five scorers in Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery, and Davis Fogle. However, the Bulldogs lost Graham Ike, the 2025-26 West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) dunks against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Few rebuilt with two highly coveted transfers in Massamba Diop from Arizona State and Isiah Harwell from Houston. Diop and Huff will be one of the better frontcourt units in college basketball next season.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

3. Duke vs. Michigan State - Nov. 10 - Chicago

In this year's Champions Classic, Duke will face the Spartans at the United Center. The Blue Devils are 4-1 against MSU in the event.

Tom Izzo lost his frontcourt of Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, one of the most productive units in the Big 10. Additionally, All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, but the expectation is that he will return to school.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) shoots falling backwards as Connecticut guard Solo Ball (1) defends during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With guys like Coen Carr and Kaleb Glenn back in the rotation, mixed with a few premier high school recruits coming in, such as Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr., MSU will once again be a force to be reckoned with. However, this will assuredly be a contest in which Duke is favored.

Michigan head coach Dusty May smiles at the podium during a celebration honoring the Wolverines’ NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Duke vs. Michigan - Dec. 21 - New York City

In what could shape up to be a contest between the two best clubs in the sport next season, Duke will face reigning National Champion Michigan at Madison Square Garden in December. The Blue Devils faced the Wolverines this past season and defeated them 68-63 in Washington, D.C.

Dusty May will likely lose the majority of his frontcourt unit of Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Aday Mara, but is bringing back guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau, along with transfers Moustapha Thiam from Cincinnati and JP Estrella from Tennessee.

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines will enter the campaign as a national title favorite.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1. Duke vs. UConn - Nov. 25 - Las Vegas

Duke and Michigan will likely be a better matchup, but the revenge opportunity for the Blue Devils is too great here not to put it at the top spot. Additionally, Scheyer will face one of his former players in Nik Khamenia, who transferred to UConn from Duke this offseason.

Dan Hurley went to the Final Four for the third time in four seasons in 2025-26 and is bringing back three of his top five scorers. However, Solo Ball will miss the entire 2026-27 season with injury.

UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskies are another perennial title contender on Duke's schedule, and Scheyer and Co. have a chance for revenge.