Ranking Duke's Current 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule
In this story:
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer always ensures a challenging non-conference slate for his teams, and the 2026-27 campaign will be no different.
Recently, Duke signed a landmark broadcasting deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to exclusively broadcast three neutral-site non-conference basketball games each season.
The Blue Devils' full non-con schedule is far from set, but the marquee matchups currently slated are all must-see TV. Duke is heading into the season as the most experienced and championship-ready team Scheyer has had in his tenure, and these contests will only prepare the squad for the postseason.
Let's rank each of Duke's currently scheduled non-conference matchups.
No. 4 - Duke vs. Gonzaga - Feb. 20 - Detroit
It feels silly putting this heavyweight bout at No. 4, but this is likely the most winnable game for the Blue Devils. This will also be the last contest of the currently scheduled slate and will be played at Little Caesars Arena.
Gonzaga is coming off a season in which it went 31-4 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 11 seed Texas in the Round of 32. From that team, Mark Few is bringing back three of his top five scorers in Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery, and Davis Fogle. However, the Bulldogs lost Graham Ike, the 2025-26 West Coast Conference Player of the Year.
Few rebuilt with two highly coveted transfers in Massamba Diop from Arizona State and Isiah Harwell from Houston. Diop and Huff will be one of the better frontcourt units in college basketball next season.
3. Duke vs. Michigan State - Nov. 10 - Chicago
In this year's Champions Classic, Duke will face the Spartans at the United Center. The Blue Devils are 4-1 against MSU in the event.
Tom Izzo lost his frontcourt of Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, one of the most productive units in the Big 10. Additionally, All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. declared for the 2026 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, but the expectation is that he will return to school.
With guys like Coen Carr and Kaleb Glenn back in the rotation, mixed with a few premier high school recruits coming in, such as Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr., MSU will once again be a force to be reckoned with. However, this will assuredly be a contest in which Duke is favored.
2. Duke vs. Michigan - Dec. 21 - New York City
In what could shape up to be a contest between the two best clubs in the sport next season, Duke will face reigning National Champion Michigan at Madison Square Garden in December. The Blue Devils faced the Wolverines this past season and defeated them 68-63 in Washington, D.C.
Dusty May will likely lose the majority of his frontcourt unit of Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Aday Mara, but is bringing back guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau, along with transfers Moustapha Thiam from Cincinnati and JP Estrella from Tennessee.
The Wolverines will enter the campaign as a national title favorite.
1. Duke vs. UConn - Nov. 25 - Las Vegas
Duke and Michigan will likely be a better matchup, but the revenge opportunity for the Blue Devils is too great here not to put it at the top spot. Additionally, Scheyer will face one of his former players in Nik Khamenia, who transferred to UConn from Duke this offseason.
Dan Hurley went to the Final Four for the third time in four seasons in 2025-26 and is bringing back three of his top five scorers. However, Solo Ball will miss the entire 2026-27 season with injury.
The Huskies are another perennial title contender on Duke's schedule, and Scheyer and Co. have a chance for revenge.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.