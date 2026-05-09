Breaking Down Each Duke Game Broadcasted by Amazon Next Season

About a week ago, Duke signed a ground-breaking broadcasting deal with Amazon, allowing the streaming service to exclusively broadcast three neutral-site, non-conference games for the Blue Devils each season.

This deal shows the road the world of college basketball is headed down, with generating as much money as possible to pay players moving to the forefront of the sport.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As part of the deal with Amazon, Duke will have massive NIL opportunities, with players able to promote the outings.

"In addition to our outstanding partnership with ESPN, we are excited to work with Prime Video on this groundbreaking initiative," Duke AD Nina King said following the agreement. "As Prime Video's first college sports partner, this collaboration not only expands the global reach of Duke Men's Basketball, but also creates meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes in a way that reflects innovation and excellence."

Duke athletics director Nina King | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Blue Devils have three marquee contests slated to be broadcast by Amazon next season. Let's break them all down.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke vs. UConn - Las Vegas - Nov. 25

Duke will face off against UConn at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 25 in a rematch opportunity for the Blue Devils after the Huskies defeated them in heartbreaking fashion in the Elite Eight this past season.

Scheyer and Co. will also face one of their former players, as Nik Khamenia transferred to UConn from Duke this offseason.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, Dan Hurley's club will enter the season as a heavyweight national title contender, similar to the Blue Devils. Hurley is bringing back three of his top five scorers from last year's Final Four squad, although Solo Ball will miss the entire season with injury.

UConn is also bringing in Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines, along with Khamenia.

Michigan head coach Dusty May looks on from the court ahead of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke vs. Michigan - Madison Square Garden - Dec. 21

In another rematch for the Blue Devils from last season, Duke will face the reigning National Champions in New York City, featuring a bout between arguably the two best teams in the sport heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Michigan will likely lose at least the majority of its frontcourt of Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Aday Mara, which was the best big unit in the sport last season, but Dusty May has rebuilt.

Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates the team’s NCAA men's basketball tournament national championship victory Monday, April 6, 2026, after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wolverines are returning guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney and bringing in 5-star guard Brandon McCoy. They also made a few high-profile transfer signings with Moustapha Thiam from Cincinnati and JP Estrella from Tennessee.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke vs. Gonzaga - Feb. 20 - Little Caesars Arena

To wrap up the slate, Duke will take on Gonzaga at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit in late February, yet another bout between two of the top teams in the land.

Mark Few is bringing back stud big man Braden Huff, Davis Fogle, and Mario Saint-Supery, three of the program's top five scorers from a season ago. Few is also bringing in big-time transfers such as Isiah Harwell from Houston and Massamba Diop from Arizona State.