3 NFL Landing Spots for Duke's Wesley Williams

In one of the strongest draft classes in recent program history, the Duke Blue Devils will be well-represented in next week's NFL Draft, beginning April 23. Head coach Manny Diaz led the Blue Devils to their first outright ACC Championship in football since 1962, and he hopes to lead them to more should he stick around in an era of college football marked by yearly uncertainty.

One of the Blue Devils' top players from this past season, edge rusher Wesley Williams, is a projected middle-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft whom teams will find to love. Williams is stout on the edge, with great gap integrity and run-game instincts, and an advanced motor to land coverage sacks; a good base skill set entering the NFL, one that could keep him around for a decade.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a middle-round prospect, Williams could find a new home in a wide variety of defenses across the league. Let's look at three landing spots the Duke standout defensive end could end up in next weekend during the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke defensive lineman Wesley Williams (DL62) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are in the market for pass rush talent. While they are expected to select one early in the draft, they could choose to double-dip and add more competition to the depth chart in an edge room that desperately needs it.

Williams' quickness of the line, motor, and run defense will stand out to defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who emphasizes run defense for his pass rushers. Williams is as stout as they come against the run, making this a great fit overall.

Seattle Seahawks

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Super Bowl champions are looking to add to their edge room after losing Boye Mafe in the offseason. While the Seahawks could survive with their current depth, Williams feels like the perfect fit with a group that plays with outstanding effort and nonstop motor, making it feel like everything is collapsing around you on offense. Williams' run defense will stand out with head coach Mike Macdonald, making him a legitimate target for Seattle.

Detroit Lions

Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (50) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Williams just feels like a Detroit Lion with his amazing work ethic on and off the field. Head coach Dan Campbell loves hard-nosed trench players regardless of their size or limitations, and Williams is far from the biggest pass rusher, but his skill set complements what Campbell loves having at the line of scrimmage, especially on the defensive side.

If the Lions get an opportunity to take Duke's top edge rusher, they should cash in and reap the benefits.