Underrated Duke Prospect Who Could Sneak Into NFL Draft
College football's ACC Champions are on the rise as the Duke Blue Devils come into the 2026 NFL Draft well-represented with several players in the running for being potential draft selections or priority free agents.
In the past couple of days, I have discussed players such as star cornerback Chandler Rivers and his potential fit with the Carolina Panthers, the closest franchise to Durham, and standout offensive lineman Brian Parker II, whose fit at the next level will be dependent on which team in a zone-based offense will need help within the middle of their offensive line.
Other Blue Devils, such as defensive linemen Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony, are potential Day Three or late-round selections. However, there is one player from Duke who has been overlooked during the pre-draft process as a potential late-round pick. His name is Aaron Hall, another standout defender from Duke's defense.
Why Aaron Hall Could Sneak Into NFL Draft
A tall, lengthy athlete, Hall is a redshirt senior who, for the last few years, has been either a steady rotational piece up front or a productive starter in the middle of the trenches. His nearly 81-inch wingspan pops up on tape when working to extend at the point of attack and deconstruct blocks.
As a two-time team captain, Hall had opportunities to transfer, but stuck around his hometown program where he grew up around everything Blue Devils.
A Team Player
Hall is well-regarded within the locker room and earned his teammates' respect as a team captain for two years. Teams looking for size, length, quickness, and effort in the final couple of rounds of the NFL Draft should consider Hall, as his profile stands out as a potential developmental prospect to acquire and develop for depth and competition in his new NFL home.
Let's get something straight: Hall will have to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster for whichever team allows him an opportunity to compete. However, his versatility will undoubtedly stand out, along with his pass-rush capabilities and high-level effort attacking and slashing gaps with adequate short-area quickness and pop in the hands to create joltback ability.
Hall may very well go undrafted, but it wouldn't be long before he lands with a team as a potential priority free agent prospect that teams would target after the NFL Draft concludes. It would be great to see the Third Team All-ACC defensive lineman get his shot at making a gameday roster as a rookie.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft