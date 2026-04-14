Underrated Duke Prospect Who Could Sneak Into NFL Draft

College football's ACC Champions are on the rise as the Duke Blue Devils come into the 2026 NFL Draft well-represented with several players in the running for being potential draft selections or priority free agents.

In the past couple of days, I have discussed players such as star cornerback Chandler Rivers and his potential fit with the Carolina Panthers, the closest franchise to Durham, and standout offensive lineman Brian Parker II , whose fit at the next level will be dependent on which team in a zone-based offense will need help within the middle of their offensive line.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) and defensive end Wesley Williams (97) celebrate after winning the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Other Blue Devils , such as defensive linemen Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony, are potential Day Three or late-round selections. However, there is one player from Duke who has been overlooked during the pre-draft process as a potential late-round pick. His name is Aaron Hall, another standout defender from Duke's defense.

Why Aaron Hall Could Sneak Into NFL Draft

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A tall, lengthy athlete, Hall is a redshirt senior who, for the last few years, has been either a steady rotational piece up front or a productive starter in the middle of the trenches. His nearly 81-inch wingspan pops up on tape when working to extend at the point of attack and deconstruct blocks.

As a two-time team captain, Hall had opportunities to transfer, but stuck around his hometown program where he grew up around everything Blue Devils.

Manny Diaz, head football coach at Duke, shouts during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Team Player

Hall is well-regarded within the locker room and earned his teammates' respect as a team captain for two years. Teams looking for size, length, quickness, and effort in the final couple of rounds of the NFL Draft should consider Hall, as his profile stands out as a potential developmental prospect to acquire and develop for depth and competition in his new NFL home.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) takes off his helmet prior to the first half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Let's get something straight: Hall will have to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster for whichever team allows him an opportunity to compete. However, his versatility will undoubtedly stand out, along with his pass-rush capabilities and high-level effort attacking and slashing gaps with adequate short-area quickness and pop in the hands to create joltback ability.

Hall may very well go undrafted, but it wouldn't be long before he lands with a team as a potential priority free agent prospect that teams would target after the NFL Draft concludes. It would be great to see the Third Team All-ACC defensive lineman get his shot at making a gameday roster as a rookie.