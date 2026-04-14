3 Potential NFL Landing Spots for Duke's Brian Parker II

For the first time under head coach Manny Diaz, the Duke Blue Devils will have a handful of their standout players on hand for next week's NFL Draft as the program prepares to lose key starters to the selection process for the first time in two years.

One of those players is starting offensive lineman Brian Parker II. The two-time All-ACC offensive tackle will face a transition to the interior due to size limitations, which hurts his trajectory to the next level. However, there are a few teams that could be great fits for Parker in the NFL, so here are three NFL teams that could be swell spots for the Blue Devils' All-American lineman.

Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Anderson Castle (4) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The Raiders need all the help they can get across the board. No position group is immune to roster cuts, including the offensive line. While they have made key additions to the offensive line, they still need depth and versatility.

Parker has experience playing both sides of the line. His lack of adequate arm length will likely make him an interior offensive lineman, which puts him in competition for the left guard position with Spencer Burford. If Jackson Powers-Johnson were to be traded at any point this upcoming season, Parker could slide in as a starter.

Carolina Panthers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Duke offensive lineman Brian Parker (OL38) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Landing with the local NFL franchise would be a fun possibility for Blue Devils/Panthers fans in the region. The Carolina Panthers are searching for depth and competition along the offensive line, including center, despite signing Luke Fortner in free agency.

With good explosiveness out of his stance, the ability to unlock his hips and roll into defenders to generate movement, and the technique to potentially win on islands in the middle of the offensive line, Parker could make some noise in training camp. His toolkit is still growing, but adding a local prospect would make sense for the Panthers, especially if they could provide long-term stability at center.

Houston Texans

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If the Texans could, they'd use most of their draft capital by adding enough talent and competition to fortify their offensive line. It was the Achilles heel throughout last season, despite winning 12 games for the first time since 2012.

As a potential middle-round selection, Parker would be a wonderful addition to the Texans' offensive line and fits their zone scheme perfectly. The athleticism, hand technique, and football intelligence make him a five-spot lineman who could play all five positions along the front. Parker could compete for playing time at guard or center with occasional spot starts at tackle if asked.