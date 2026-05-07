Ranking Every Duke Transfer Portal Acquisition

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season with a new roster makeup than what Duke fans have grown accustomed to over recent years.

Meaning, the Blue Devils will not be revolving their rosters around elite freshmen alone. Instead, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff tapped into the transfer portal to find talented veterans and brought back several key rotation pieces from last season's club.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Scheyer hasn't really used the portal to any extent while he has been the head coach at Duke, but that changed this offseason. The Blue Devils currently rank No. 11 in the 247Sports portal class rankings, and a few of these newcomers project to be major contributors.

Let's rank each of the portal acquisitions Duke made this offseason.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

1. John Blackwell

John Blackwell is the clear headliner of Duke's portal class, ranked as No. 3 overall transfer by 247Sports. Blackwell will be the Blue Devils' go-to guy offensively next season and has a chance to put together an All-American-caliber senior campaign.

The 6'4" guard spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career with Wisconsin, establishing himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball in 2025-26. Blackwell tallied 15 games of over 20 points scored and five games of over 30 points, including 30 or more in two straight Big 10 Tournament contests.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell is a career 44% shooter from the field and a career 37% shooter from three-point range. He will have the freedom to take 12-15 shots a night and could turn into a 20-plus-point-per-game scorer.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Drew Scharnowski

Scharnowski brings an elite motor, defensive skills, and a passing game to the Blue Devils at 6'9" and 230 pounds. As a sophomore at Belmont this past season, Scharnowski averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and over two stocks a night en route to earning First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team honors.

The big man will be a huge energy boost off the bench with his ability to finish through contact and kick it out. Scharnowski and Patrick Ngongba present one of the best passing and defensive big man duos college basketball has to offer.

Nov 21, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Loyola (MD) Greyhounds guard Jacob Theodosiou (6) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forwards Trent Noah (9) and Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

3. Jacob Theodosiou

Jacob Theodosiou was a late addition and will be more of a depth player and practice player than a consistent rotation piece. The 6'4" guard has spent the last two seasons of his college career at Loyola Maryland after spending one at Wyoming.

In 2025-26, Theodosiou averaged 13.1 points and 2.7 assists per game on 46.1% shooting from the field. The Ontario native led the Patriot League in steals (54) in 2024-25.