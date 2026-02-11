Ranking Duke's Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

Head coach Manny Diaz and the rest of the Duke football program probably went through the most chaotic offseason of any team in college football. After winning its first ACC Championship since 1989 in 2025, the Blue Devils had legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations heading into 2026.

Then, disaster struck. The Blue Devils lost star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate at the very last second to the NCAA Transfer Portal, and also lost other key pieces such as wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (Virginia Tech) and safety Terry Moore (Ohio State).

Nonetheless, the Blue Devils still have a chance to be competitive in the ACC next season. Let's take a look at each of the team's 2026 opponents and rank them from easiest to hardest.

1. vs. William & Mary, Sep. 26

Duke will host FCS William & Mary at Wallace Wade Stadium on Sep. 26. The Tribe went 7-5 overall in 2025 with a 6-2 record in conference play. William & Mary faced an ACC opponent in Virginia this past season, falling 55-16.

2. vs. Boston College, Oct. 31

Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC action in 2025 and is poised for a similar finish next year at the bottom of the ACC standings. The Eagles saw 29 players hit the portal this offseason, with 25 new players coming in, and those departures include starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan, top running back Turbo Richard, and the team's leader in receiving touchdowns, Reed Harris.

3. vs. Stanford, Sep. 19

Stanford went 4-8 overall in 2025 and 3-5 in ACC play, and it's difficult to see the Cardinal vastly improving in 2026 despite a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard. Stanford is bringing in some solid pieces through the portal, but its nine total additions leave a lot to be desired.

4. at Wake Forest, Nov. 28

Duke faced Wake Forest to close out the regular season, defeating the Demon Deacons at home 49-32. Wake went 9-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play this past year, but it's tough to see an improved team in 2026. The Demon Deacons lost quarterback Robby Ashford, top running back Demond Claiborne, and star defensive back Nick Andersen, as all three have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

5. vs. North Carolina, Oct. 17

North Carolina was fairly disappointing in year one under Bill Belichick, finishing the campaign at 4-8 overall and 2-6 in league play. Duke defeated the Tar Heels on the road last season, 32-25, and with an immense amount of portal departures for UNC, it could be another slow year in 2026.

6. at Illinois, Sep. 12

Duke had a chance to make a major statement early in the 2025 campaign, as the Blue Devils hosted then-No. 11 Illinois in their second game of the season. Things didn't go as planned, as Duke was crushed 45-19, but it could be a different story in 2025. The Fighting Illini lost star quarterback Luke Altmyer and will likely take a step back in 2026, opening the door for an early Power Four win for the Blue Devils.

7. at Georgia Tech, Oct. 10

Duke fell to then-No. 12 Georgia Tech at home 27-18 during the 2025 campaign, as the Yellow Jackets ended the season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in league play. Georgia Tech lost star quarterback Haynes King, but is bringing in Indiana backup Alberto Mendoza, who Duke was interested in once he entered the portal following the 2026 National Championship.

8. vs. Clemson, Nov. 21

It's strange not to put a date with Clemson at the hardest end of the rankings, but here we are. The Tigers were likely the most disappointing team in college football last year, going 7-6 overall after entering the season as a national title favorite. Dabo Swinney managed to retain a lot of his players from this past season, so Clemson could be a bit of a sleeper contender in the ACC. Duke defeated the Tigers in a thriller on the road last season, 46-45.

9. at NC State, Nov. 7

NC State star quarterback CJ Bailey is back with the program in 2026, and there's legitimate belief that the Wolfpack can build on their 8-5 2025 campaign. NC State did lose star running back Hollywood Smothers and receivers Noah Rogers and Terrell Anderson, but the Wolfpack are a true contender in the ACC heading into 2026.

10. vs. Tulane, Sep. 5

This could be a bit of a steep ranking for the Green Wave, but it's a team coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in a season where they beat the Blue Devils 34-27. Despite the exit of Jon Sumrall, Tulane will get production from former Power Four players and should be another Group of Five contender in 2026.

11. at Virginia, Oct. 24

Duke took down Virginia 27-20 in overtime to seal its first ACC Championship since 1989, but the Cavaliers should be right back in the mix this time next year. UVA did lose star quarterback Chandler Morris, but is bringing in two talented prospects in Beau Pribula from Missouri and Eli Holstein from Pittsburgh.

12. at Miami, Nov. 14.

This is the game Duke fans have circled on their calendars, and for good reason. Both Mensah and Barkate ended up with the Hurricanes after leaving Durham at the last second, and Duke now has the opportunity to get the last laugh. However, coming off a National Championship appearance, Miami is clearly the best team in the ACC heading into 2026 with no expectations of taking a step back.

