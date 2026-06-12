Why Duke’s Portal Haul Considered One of Nation's Best

The Duke Blue Devils are entering next season as one of the top teams in the country, and it’s largely because of their strong transfer portal class.

The Blue Devils do have some returning pieces for next season. Talents such as Cayden Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba will be back on the team next year. Amidst a lot of changes, these constants give the Blue Devils a sliver of continuity that’ll only benefit them going forward.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Those players will try to put this year’s NCAA Tournament heartbreak behind them and lead the charge with a batch of new additions as they look to contend for the title once again next season.

Duke Brings in Marquee Transfer

Now to focus on the new faces, the Blue Devils aren’t usually the type to build their team strictly through the transfer portal, but this year, they managed to snag some of the top transfers in the country. Most notably, Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell is moving to Durham after a strong season in which he averaged over 19 points per game. Blackwell figures to be one of the Blue Devils’ top scoring options next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Blackwell also tried his luck at the NBA Draft Combine before deciding to commit to the Blue Devils for good earlier this offseason. His draft stock fell off throughout the combine due to his unfavorable measurements, and he’ll be looking to have a standout season at Duke to improve his stock.

The Blue Devils also landed Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, a physical big man with the ability to pass and protect the rim.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello deemed the Blue Devils’ portal haul as one of the best in the country, saying that the pickups they’ve brought in only improve their odds of winning the national championship.

Borzello’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“There are strong arguments to be made for Texas and St. John's, two teams just outside the elite of the elite that landed top-tier portal classes. But Jon Scheyer's Duke squad is in the mix for preseason No. 1, and much of that has to do with the addition of Blackwell, arguably the best guard in the portal this spring,” Borzello said.

"As good as the Blue Devils were last season, they sometimes lacked a guard who could get his own shot on a consistent basis in the half court. Especially with Cameron Boozer gone, Scheyer desperately needed a go-to guy on the offensive end."

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"All signs point to that player being Blackwell, an All-Big Ten third-team selection at Wisconsin who averaged 19.1 points and had back-to-back 30-point outings in the conference tournament. Scharnowski is an efficient two-way player with size who should add depth and experience to the frontcourt,” he added.