Duke Makes Arguably Biggest Portal Splash in Jon Scheyer Era
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Things keep looking up for the Duke basketball program heading into the 2026-27 campaign.
The Blue Devils have already gotten pledges from freshman guard Cayden Boozer and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba to return for next season, and made a big-time move in the transfer portal, landing former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski.
However, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have just cemented their biggest portal splash yet, and potentially the biggest portal addition in the Scheyer era.
Duke Lands Commitment From Star Wisconsin Transfer Guard John Blackwell
The Duke program has landed a commitment from former star Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, the No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The 6'4" guard is widely regarded as potentially the best backcourt piece in this year's portal cycle.
Blackwell's commitment timeline turned out to be much shorter than originally anticipated. It was reported that the Michigan native was considering Duke, Illinois, Alabama, Arizona, UCLA, and Louisville, and that he would take two visits before committing on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.
Then, Blackwell paid a visit to Duke on Monday and was shortly thereafter given a crystal ball prediction that he would land with the Blue Devils. Just about 24 hours later, the elite backcourt piece has found a home in Durham.
Blackwell established himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball this past season, averaging 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.
The junior went for 25 or more points in 15 games and over 30 points in five contests.
This is arguably the biggest development so far this offseason for Scheyer and Co., as they have now landed a huge veteran backcourt addition to lead the offensive charge next year.
What Duke's Backcourt Could Look Like
With Blackwell's commitment, Duke could boast the best overall backcourt in college basketball in 2026-27. So far, the Blue Devils have Boozer, Blackwell, and incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.
The general expectation is that Caleb Foster will be back with the Blue Devils for his senior year, giving Duke the deepest and potentially most talented backcourt in the nation. Will it be crowded? Yes. But with Boozer, Foster, and Blackwell at 6'4", Scheyer could put three on the floor at the same time. Rippey stands at 6'2".
Duke is gaining some serious momentum after a quiet start to the offseason.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.