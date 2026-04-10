Duke Reportedly in Mix for Former Alabama Transfer Big
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Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on April 7, the Duke basketball program has reportedly been in the mix for several elite recruits. However, there haven't been many reports of deep talks between the Blue Devils and these elite portal talents.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are in a difficult spot right now, as they essentially have to wait to determine how aggressively they can pursue certain players in the portal. Guys like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer all have intriguing decisions to make regarding their respective futures.
It's hard to gauge from an outside perspective where these 2025-26 Blue Devil rotation pieces are leaning, and much of the effort Scheyer and Co. will put into the portal will be based on these decisions.
Duke Needs To Prioritize Center in Portal
The main position that the Blue Devils will likely need to attack in the portal is center. Maliq Brown is out of collegiate eligibility, and Ngongba is weighing whether to declare for the NBA Draft or return to Durham for another season.
Currently, the sophomore is a projected late first-round pick in this summer's NBA Draft. However, there's a great chance Ngongba could make more money in college next season. Picks 23-30, where Ngongba is projected to be selected, will likely earn anywhere from $2 million to $4 million on their rookie salary. Ngongba could potentially secure a higher paycheck with Duke next year.
It seems slightly more likely than not that Ngongba will make the jump to the NBA, making the center position one of need. The Blue Devils have reportedly shown interest in top portal bigs, such as Flory Bidunga, but a new face has entered the mix.
Duke Reportedly Interested in Alabama Transfer Aiden Sherrell
Aiden Sherrell just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, where he completely burst onto the scene, averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks a game on 53.9% shooting from the field.
The 6'10", 255-pound big man is one of the most purely talented centers in the portal with a diverse offensive game. He can thrive in the pick-and-roll while also possessing the ability to knock down mid-range shots.
Defensively, he's one of the best rim protectors in college basketball. Sherrell led the SEC in blocked shots (76) and can also switch on multiple defenders effectively.
The Blue Devils are reportedly interested in the former Alabama big man as they continue to look for a potential center replacement.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.