Duke Reportedly in Mix for Former Alabama Transfer Big

Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on April 7, the Duke basketball program has reportedly been in the mix for several elite recruits. However, there haven't been many reports of deep talks between the Blue Devils and these elite portal talents.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are in a difficult spot right now, as they essentially have to wait to determine how aggressively they can pursue certain players in the portal. Guys like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer all have intriguing decisions to make regarding their respective futures.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's hard to gauge from an outside perspective where these 2025-26 Blue Devil rotation pieces are leaning, and much of the effort Scheyer and Co. will put into the portal will be based on these decisions.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Needs To Prioritize Center in Portal

The main position that the Blue Devils will likely need to attack in the portal is center. Maliq Brown is out of collegiate eligibility, and Ngongba is weighing whether to declare for the NBA Draft or return to Durham for another season.

Currently, the sophomore is a projected late first-round pick in this summer's NBA Draft. However, there's a great chance Ngongba could make more money in college next season. Picks 23-30, where Ngongba is projected to be selected, will likely earn anywhere from $2 million to $4 million on their rookie salary. Ngongba could potentially secure a higher paycheck with Duke next year.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It seems slightly more likely than not that Ngongba will make the jump to the NBA, making the center position one of need. The Blue Devils have reportedly shown interest in top portal bigs, such as Flory Bidunga , but a new face has entered the mix.

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) warms up during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Duke Reportedly Interested in Alabama Transfer Aiden Sherrell

Aiden Sherrell just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide, where he completely burst onto the scene, averaging 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks a game on 53.9% shooting from the field.

The 6'10", 255-pound big man is one of the most purely talented centers in the portal with a diverse offensive game. He can thrive in the pick-and-roll while also possessing the ability to knock down mid-range shots.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) and Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) battle for the loose ball during the first half of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensively, he's one of the best rim protectors in college basketball. Sherrell led the SEC in blocked shots (76) and can also switch on multiple defenders effectively.

The Blue Devils are reportedly interested in the former Alabama big man as they continue to look for a potential center replacement.