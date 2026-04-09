Latest Developments in Duke's Pursuit of Flory Bidunga

With the NCAA Transfer Portal now open, the Duke basketball program has reportedly been involved with several of the portal's top recruits.

The Blue Devils have thus far lost two rotation players from the 2025-26 squad, as sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia have both announced they will enter the transfer portal. However, the chaos is far from over.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The majority of Duke's rotation from this past season has difficult decisions to make regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or potentially hitting the transfer portal. Maliq Brown and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer are gone from the program, but that leaves Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer still on the table.

Of all the recruits that the Blue Devils have reportedly been involved with, Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga should be at the top of their list, especially if Ngongba makes the jump to the NBA.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against California Baptist Lancers forward Jonathan Griman (8) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flory Bidunga Considering Duke

Bidunga is the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports . The 6'10", 235-pound big man averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a Big 12-leading 2.6 blocks per game this past season for the Jayhawks.

According to The Field of 68, Bidunga is considering four programs as of now: Duke, St. John's, Michigan, and Louisville.

NEWS: Kansas big man transfer Flory Bidunga's list (as of now) is Duke, Michigan, St. John’s and Louisville, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Where should he go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZgP1Dfha3p — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2026

When Bidunga was coming out of high school as a highly touted recruit, Duke was among his final four schools before the Congo native ultimately headed to Kansas.

As arguably the best rim protector in college basketball and having great footwork for his size, Bidunga would be a fantastic fit with the Blue Devils. Now, a huge factor in how aggressively Scheyer and Co. go after Bidunga is whether Ngongba makes the leap to the NBA.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) and forward Bryce Hopkins (23) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBA Also in the Cards for Flory Bidunga

Beyond entering the portal, Bidunga also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he could be selected in the first round.

It was reported that the big man's asking price in the portal was around $5 million. Based on his current draft projection in the late first round or early second, he would likely make more money in college basketball next season if he were to receive that $5 million mark.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is still lots to be decided for the Duke program through the offseason, but it appears Duke is heavily in the mix for the portal's top-ranked player.