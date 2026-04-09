Latest Developments in Duke's Pursuit of Flory Bidunga
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With the NCAA Transfer Portal now open, the Duke basketball program has reportedly been involved with several of the portal's top recruits.
The Blue Devils have thus far lost two rotation players from the 2025-26 squad, as sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia have both announced they will enter the transfer portal. However, the chaos is far from over.
The majority of Duke's rotation from this past season has difficult decisions to make regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or potentially hitting the transfer portal. Maliq Brown and, in all likelihood, Cameron Boozer are gone from the program, but that leaves Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer still on the table.
Of all the recruits that the Blue Devils have reportedly been involved with, Kansas transfer big man Flory Bidunga should be at the top of their list, especially if Ngongba makes the jump to the NBA.
Flory Bidunga Considering Duke
Bidunga is the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. The 6'10", 235-pound big man averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and a Big 12-leading 2.6 blocks per game this past season for the Jayhawks.
According to The Field of 68, Bidunga is considering four programs as of now: Duke, St. John's, Michigan, and Louisville.
When Bidunga was coming out of high school as a highly touted recruit, Duke was among his final four schools before the Congo native ultimately headed to Kansas.
As arguably the best rim protector in college basketball and having great footwork for his size, Bidunga would be a fantastic fit with the Blue Devils. Now, a huge factor in how aggressively Scheyer and Co. go after Bidunga is whether Ngongba makes the leap to the NBA.
NBA Also in the Cards for Flory Bidunga
Beyond entering the portal, Bidunga also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he could be selected in the first round.
It was reported that the big man's asking price in the portal was around $5 million. Based on his current draft projection in the late first round or early second, he would likely make more money in college basketball next season if he were to receive that $5 million mark.
There is still lots to be decided for the Duke program through the offseason, but it appears Duke is heavily in the mix for the portal's top-ranked player.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.