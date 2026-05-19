What These Duke Returners Must Prove Next Season

The Duke basketball program is bringing back much more of its rotation than it is typically used to, paving the way for the most championship-ready squad head coach Jon Scheyer has had at the helm of the Blue Devils.

Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer are all back with the program, four of the team's top six scorers from a season ago. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins also announced his return to Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) celebrates with Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) after scoring against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

All four of these players, despite the plethora of new additions the Blue Devils are bringing in, will play major roles for Scheyer and Co. as the program looks to avenge two consecutive heartbreaking NCAA Tournament collapses.

Some of these returners are proven leaders and heavy contributors to the rotation, but others have some aspects of their games they have to prove. If all of these returners for the Blue Devils hit their ceilings, Duke has a great chance to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Dance for the second season in a row. However, that's easier said than done.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Let's break down what a few Duke returners have to prove next season in order for the Blue Devils to operate at their best.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba - Staying Healthy

Patrick Ngongba was the biggest breakout candidate for the Blue Devils last season. After averaging 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a rookie, the 6'11" big man shot those averages up to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night on 60.6% shooting from the floor.

He also ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating at EvanMiya.com, which measures a player's defensive impact for his team when he is on the floor.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ngongba blossomed into an elite rim protector as a sophomore. He got much better at moving his feet, can run with the guards in transition, and maintained a high level of ball control at the glass. However, he has to stay healthy.

Ngongba has dealt with lingering foot injuries throughout his career at Duke, dating back to his high school days.

As a freshman, the Virginia native missed nine games, and he missed six this past season, totaling 15 games where he was unavailable due to injury.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Granted, the Blue Devils are much deeper in the frontcourt heading into 2026-27 than they were last season. When Ngongba was out last year, that left 6'9" Maliq Brown to fill in as the five-man, which, although he was very capable of playing, wasn't ideal.

This coming campaign, 6'9" Drew Scharnowski and 7'0" Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje will be ready to man the frontcourt in an instance where Ngongba can't play. Scharnowski was one of the best defensive bigs in the Missouri Valley Conference last season, and Boumtje Boumtje has elite potential at 16 years old.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

However, regardless of the depth, Ngongba has the talent and skill set to put together an All-ACC-caliber season as a junior. He was projected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but elected to return to school. Availability is the best ability, and Ngongba has to remain on the court.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr - Consistent Volume Shooting

Dame Sarr was arguably Duke's best all-around defender last season at 6'8", but the outside shooting stroke left a ton to be desired.

The Italian wing was a very late addition to the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class, and he was regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the class. While playing for FC Barcelona, Sarr shot over 44% from the perimeter. That production wasn't equalized with Duke.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) dribbles the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As a freshman, Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game and shot 32.3% from beyond the arc on 3.5 attempts a game. He showed flashes of stellar catch-and-shoot potential, but wasn't able to put it together on a game-to-game basis.

In 2026-27, Sarr will be the premier 3-and-D wing. Already an elite defender, if Sarr can develop a consistent outside shot at solid volume, he could jump into lottery status for the 2027 NBA Draft.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) prepares to shoot during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With all of the defensive versatility and passing prowess Duke will have all over the floor next season, if Sarr can become the club's reliable volume shooter, that adds another dimension to the squad that few schools will be able to replicate.