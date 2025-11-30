Duke Rolls Wake Forest to Complete Tobacco Road Sweep
The Duke Blue Devils rolled from one rivalry game to another. After taking down North Carolina last weekend, thanks to a fake field goal, the Blue Devils are back in Durham for the final time this season to face Wake Forest. Duke still has a slight path to the ACC championship.
Wake Forest entered coming off a blowout win out of conference against Delaware. The Demon Deacons were playing to improve their bowl placement, but without a shot at the conference crown. Here's how the game played out.
1st Quarter
Duke didn't waste any time starting the game. Darian Mensah connected three times with receiver Cooper Barkate, and, with the help of a few Wake Forest penalties, set up a 5-yard touchdown run for Nate Sheppard. The Blue Devils avoided negative plays and moved with ease to take a quick lead. 7-0 Duke
The Blue Devils have had some trouble tackling this season, and on Wake Forest's first drive, those issues resurfaced. Quarterback Robby Ashford was put on the move and aided the Demon Deacons to a field goal to get on the board. 7-3 Duke
Duke's offense has been explosive through the air this season, but offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer opted for a more balanced approach to start the game. After running the ball at will and Mensah starting 8-of-8 passing, the sophomore quarterback scrambled for a 4-yard score, his first rushing touchdown of the season. 14-3 Duke
2nd Quarter
Wake Forest's Micah Mays Jr. dropped a long touchdown on the next drive for the Demon Deacons. Ashford collected himself, got the offense down the field and threw a strike in the back of the end zone to Sawyer Racanelli to tighten the game. 14-10 Duke
The defenses swapped stops for the first time in the game. Wake Forest's Gabe Kirschke sacked Mensah to force a punt. Then, Demond Claiborne dropped a pitched ball near the red zone, and Duke recovered. After another Duke punt, Ashford was stopped short on a fourth-down play, giving the Blue Devils the ball with fabulous field position.
Duke took full advantage. Mensah found Que'Sean Brown for a big gain and sealed the deal with a touchdown run by Anderson Castle to get the senior in the end zone on senior day. It was Castle's 10th touchdown of the season. 21-10 Duke
Wake Forest responded with a quick 75-yard drive that took just 1:09 off the clock. Karate Brenson caught a touchdown pass from Ashford just before the half. Duke led 21-17 going into halftime.
3rd Quarter
Both sides combined for three punts to start the second half. Duke took advantage of a bad punt from Wake Forest that provided good field position. Mensah threw a 30-yard touchdown to Sahmir Hagans, who came down with the 50-50 ball. That touchdown made Mensah the new Duke single-season leader with 27 touchdown passes on the season. 28-17 Duke
On the ensuing drive, Ashford overshot his receiver, and the ball tipped off the receiver's hands and into the arms of DaShawn Stone for an interception. A couple of penalties got Duke down the field for another short touchdown run by Castle to open the biggest lead of the day. 35-17 Duke
Just before the end of the quarter, Ashford led a touchdown drive with a few nice throws and runs from Claiborne. Ashford scored on a 10-yard touchdown run and then ran to convert the 2-point conversion at the end of the quarter. 35-25 Duke
4th Quarter
Hagans kick-started the final quarter with an 80-yard kickoff return. The explosive return man already has one return touchdown this season and was one man away from housing another. Instead, Sheppard bounced to the left side and turned in his second touchdown of the day to respond quickly. 42-25 Duke
The problem is, the Demon Deacons responded just as fast. Ashford strung together some chunk plays in the air and on the ground before Ty Clark punched in the goal-line score. 42-32 Duke
Duke was quickly forced to punt, but punter Kade Reynoldson saw running room and took off for 26 yards to pick up the first down. A fake field goal last week, and a fake punt this week, Manny Diaz is proving to be aggressive late in games. Still, Duke turns the ball over on downs after failing on another fourth down at the Wake Forest 40-yard line. The Blue Devils' defense needed a huge stop with 7:25 to go.
And a stop they got. Chandler Rivers punched the ball away from Claiborne to force another fumble, which Duke recovered. After the Blue Devils turned the ball over on downs near the red zone, Ashford coughed up the ball and Duke recovered again. The Blue Devils forced four turnovers in a game for a third time this season.
Jeremiah caught a late touchdown pass to increase the lead in the final seconds as Duke pulled off the victory. 49-32 Duke
Duke's win over the Demon Deacons keeps them alive in the hunt for the ACC Championship, and the path becomes much clearer. Now, the Blue Devils only need SMU to lose to Cal tonight to advance to Charlotte.
At the very least, the Blue Devils finished the season above .500 with a 7-5 record and should land in a decent bowl game.
FINAL: Duke 49, Wake Forest 32
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.