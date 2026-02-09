Duke Rookie Shows Promise Despite Agonizing Loss

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (21-2, 10-1 ACC) fell in Chapel Hill to No. 14 North Carolina (19-4, 7-3 ACC) in quite possibly the most agonizing way they could've. After controlling for almost the entirety of the matchup, holding double-digit leads in both halves, North Carolina came storming back to win it on a buzzer-beating three from Seth Trimble.

It was a bit of a tale of two halves for the Blue Devils, despite Duke controlling the contest the majority of the way. In the first half, Duke shot 53.3% from the field, 4-of-8 (50%) from the three-point line, and 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the free-throw line. It limited UNC to 33.3% shooting from the field and 3-of-12 (25%) shooting from the perimeter across the first 20 minutes.

However, it was a different story in the second frame. The Blue Devils shot 37.5% from the field and 3-of-11 (27.3%) from three while allowing the Tar Heels to shoot 60.7% from the field, 5-of-7 (71.4%) from three, and 3-of-4 (75%) from the charity stripe.

The Blue Devils didn't attempt a single free throw in the second half of the loss.

Despite an agonizing defeat that will live in infamy forever in the greatest rivalry in college basketball, one Blue Devil rookie showed a lot of promise for the future.

Dame Sarr Puts Together Career Night Against North Carolina

Italian freshman Dame Sarr has played significant minutes for Duke all season because of his elite ability to guard multiple positions on the floor at 6'8". He entered Durham regarded as an elite shooter, but hadn't taken too many shots up until the rivalry bout.

Against the Tar Heels, Sarr went for 13 points to go along with six rebounds on 5-of-6 (83.3%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from beyond the arc.

This was the rookie's fourth game of the year in double-figure scoring and the seventh game where he knocked down multiple threes in a contest.

Sarr Has Elite Potential

Sarr hasn't lit up the box score much this season, but plays significant minutes because he might be the Blue Devils' best defender, potentially with the exception of Maliq Brown.

The rookie will continue to see extended time on the floor, but if he can add a consistent three to the mix, that will take this Duke offense to a whole new level.

It's taken some time for Sarr to get acclimated to the college game after coming over from playing professionally in Spain, but he put together an extremely impressive performance in one of the most high-pressure environments in college hoops.

