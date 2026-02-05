Duke’s Emphasizes Eliminating 2nd-Half Struggles Entering UNC

Duke opened the game against Boston College on an 11–0 run, forcing a quick Eagles timeout. By the end of the first half, the Blue Devils held a commanding 42–27 lead, shooting an impressive 17-of-28 from the field and 5-of-11 from three-point range.

The second half told a different story for Duke, as the Blue Devils struggled to maintain their offensive rhythm and became careless with the ball. Duke made just seven field goals in the half, shooting 7-of-22 from the field and 0-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Blue Devils also committed seven turnovers in the second half, including four in the opening four minutes.

Feb 3, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Boston College Eagles forward Aiden Shaw (23) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer once again led Duke in scoring, finishing with 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Boozer also added 11 rebounds and recorded a season-high five steals.

Isaiah Evans was the only other Blue Devil to score in double figures, tallying 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting and 2-of-6 from three-point range. Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster chipped in nine and eight points, respectively, with Ngongba knocking down a three-pointer.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Now, Duke turns its attention to the biggest rivalry in college basketball as the Blue Devils prepare to face North Carolina. It will be the most anticipated matchup of the season for both teams, and Duke will need a complete 40-minute performance — not just a dominant first half — to come away with a win.

Scouting North Carolina

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels, led by head coach Hubert Davis, underwent significant changes this offseason. With the departure of RJ Davis, North Carolina needed to replace his production, and they appear to have found it in freshman star Caleb Wilson.

North Carolina enters the rivalry matchup with an 18–4 record. After starting the season 12–1, the Tar Heels dropped three of their next four games but have since rebounded with three straight wins, including an impressive road victory over 14th-ranked Virginia.

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) passes the ball as Syracuse Orange forward Donnie Freeman (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Wilson has emerged as one of the best players in the ACC — and in all of college basketball. He leads the Tar Heels in scoring at 20 points per game while shooting an efficient 58 percent from the field. He also tops the team in rebounds (9.8), steals (1.5), and blocks (1.3). His dominant all-around play has drawn significant attention from NBA scouts, with many projecting him as a potential top-five pick in the NBA Draft.

North Carolina is not solely dependent on Wilson, however. Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar has been a major contributor, averaging 16.8 points per game on 62 percent shooting from the field and a team-best 45.9 percent from three-point range. Senior guard Seth Trimble is also having a career year, averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) at the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite a sloppy second half, Duke’s dominant opening 20 minutes proved enough to secure the victory over Boston College. Cameron Boozer’s continued excellence once again highlighted why he remains one of the nation’s top players, but the Blue Devils’ struggles with turnovers and shooting after halftime serve as a warning heading into their rivalry showdown with North Carolina.

With the Tar Heels boasting one of the most dynamic offenses in the ACC, Duke will need a far more consistent effort across all 40 minutes to come away with a statement win.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.