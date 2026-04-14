Duke's Scheyer Determined Following Elite Eight Heartbreak
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The NCAA Tournament may be over, and the world of college basketball has shifted into offseason mode, but that doesn't mean the Duke basketball program and its fans have forgotten about the soul-crushing way the Blue Devils' 2025-26 season ended.
Duke struggled with injuries to Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba throughout the offseason, but it still looked like one of the best teams in the nation. And for the majority of its Elite Eight contest against 2-seed UConn, the 1-seed Blue Devils looked in full control.
Duke Ends Season in Heartbreak for Second Consecutive Year
Duke looked well on its way to cementing a second straight trip to the Final Four, holding a 44-29 lead over the Huskies heading into the halftime locker room. For a good portion of the second half, Scheyer and Co. also maintained control.
The Blue Devils held a 17-point lead with just over 17 minutes to go, an 11-point lead with under eight to play, and a five-point lead with under two to play. Then, in the final seconds, everything went in the opposite direction.
Duke held a 72-70 lead after Silas Demary Jr. hit one of two free throws. With 10 seconds to go, all the Blue Devils had to do was inbound the ball and wait to get fouled. It didn't go according to plan.
Following the inbound, the ball eventually found rookie Cayden Boozer, who attempted to float the ball over a UConn defender's arms into the hands of Ngongba, who was over half-court. The ball was tipped back into the Huskies' favor and eventually found the hands of freshman Braylon Mullins.
With just a few seconds to go, Mullins fired a heave from the logo, and it fell to give UConn a 73-72 victory.
Before the Blue Devils' collapse this year, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held a lead of 15 points or more at halftime were 134-0.
Jon Scheyer Ready To Rebound
This is the second straight year the Blue Devils have collapsed deep in the NCAA Tournament, as they blew a 66-59 lead to Houston in the Final Four in the final minute and a half in 2025. Despite the heartbreak, Scheyer is ready to bounce back.
“I think we’ve proven we have a great recipe for success. Our blueprints working, the guys were going after. It’s just a matter of breaking through…. I can tell you this much, this is not slowing me down or slowing our team down or staff down. We’re going to continue to find a way," Scheyer said.
The Blue Devils have a ton to figure out in terms of which pieces will be back next season, but Duke certainly will have the roster makeup to rebound.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.