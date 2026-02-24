How Duke Finally Got Involved in Exclusive Conversation
The Duke Blue Devils (25-2, 13-1 ACC) seemed to constantly fall under the radar of true national championship heavyweight contenders despite boasting one of the best overall resumes in college basketball. That all changed on Saturday night.
Duke took down then-No. 1 Michigan 68-63 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. to ink what is likely the best win of the entire 2025-26 college hoops season. Entering Saturday's bout, the Wolverines were winners of 11 in a row, most recently defeating Purdue 91-80 at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night.
At times this season, Michigan has looked like one of the most dominant teams in recent memory. It has taken down 10 opponents by 30 points or more and is averaging about 90 points per game.
The Blue Devils held the Wolverines to just 63 points, their lowest point total all season and just the second time Michigan has been held to under 70 points.
Michigan entered the contest as the No. 1 team in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom, and Duke just proved it can beat any team in college basketball. The Blue Devils are now 9-2 against AP Top 25 opponents this season, more wins over ranked teams than any other team in the sport.
Duke Gets Seat at Table of Elites Following Win Over Michigan
Despite the Blue Devils owning one of the best bodies of work in the sport this season, they constantly flew under the radar in terms of true national title favorites. Duke now boasts a neutral floor victory over arguably the best team in the country.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello thinks this is finally the time for Duke to enter the national title favorite discussions.
"Duke is as good as any team in college basketball," Borzello said. "While its record and ranking already reflected that, it hadn't really yet been considered among the top of the national championship contenders this season."
"Michigan, Arizona, UConn (at times) and Houston (more recently) have all been in that conversation. Now, Duke is too, placing the Blue Devils squarely in the mix to earn the No. 1 overall seed on Selection Sunday."
Is Duke the Best Team in College Basketball?
Duke is still No. 2, behind Michigan, in the NET, with a 12-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 16-2 record in the first two quadrants, and a 4-1 record at neutral sites this season. The Blue Devils assuredly have the best resume in college basketball, but are they the best team?
What Duke proved on Saturday is that no one is safe. Michigan looked unbeatable at times, and the Blue Devils came into a neutral floor and controlled the game for almost the entirety of the way.
At this point in the season, there's no clear-cut best team in the country. But Duke just showed the nation it is as good as any other squad.
