Resilient Duke Football Squad Enjoys Sweet Revenge at Illinois

Duke football fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini, 45-19, in Durham last September. But it was a different in Champaign this go-round, as the Blue Devils battled back from struggles in the early going to ultimately prevail on the road, 31-27.

Despite Illinois coming away with points on each of its first four drives and nearly doubling Duke in time of possession across the first two quarters of action in Gies Memorial Stadium, the Blue Devils entered halftime facing only a three-point deficit at 24-21. They had sophomore running back and offensive centerpiece Nate Sheppard, along with an encouraging performance by graduate starting quarterback Walker Eget, to thank for keeping the score close.

The Nate Sheppard contact balance is absurd... pic.twitter.com/dME8udtFwD — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026

Sheppard, fresh off a career-high 227 rushing yards in Duke's 17-3 over the Tulane Green Wave last week in the squad's season opener, enjoyed a brilliant first half courtesy of his magical footwork and tackle-breaking prowess. The seemingly NFL-ready prospect finished the half with 101 yards and one touchdown on the ground while adding two receptions for 18 yards and another score.

14 touches

119 total yards

2 touchdowns



Typical first half from Nate Sheppard 👀 pic.twitter.com/oGFXkj3C5u — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026

Eget threw 7-for-10 for 104 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the first half. Graduate wide receiver Jonah Burton had three receptions for 57 yards and one score.

Duke Football Strikes First in Second Half

Head coach Manny Diaz watch his Blue Devils put together an impressive drive out of the gates in the second half. The determined visitors marched down the field via nine plays for 75 yards, capped off by another receiving touchdown for Nate Sheppard from Walker Eget to give Duke its first lead of the game at 28-24.

After allowing 46 yards on 11 plays, Duke's defense held strong to limit Illinois to a field goal and preserve the Blue Devils' lead at 28-27.

On the ensuing Duke possession, the Blue Devils showed that they would not be relinquishing any considerable momentum to the Fighting Illini. They faced a first-and-30 in Illinois territory due to penalties but managed to get into field goal position, and redshirt sophomore kicker Cosme Salas connected on a 39-yarder to push the advantage to four at 31-27.

Cosme Salas nails it from 39 yards out! pic.twitter.com/LMmFjguM1u — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026

Illinois then quickly entered Duke territory on its next possession. However, the Blue Devils came up with a crucial fourth-down stop inside the 20-yard line to get the ball back.

A three-and-out didn't help the Blue Devils' cause. But Duke's defense stopped the Illini once again, this time via an interception courtesy of graduate cornerback Evan Smith near midfield.

EVAN SMITH COMES UP CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/Elrmrff8gW — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) September 12, 2026

Another three-and-out by the Blue Devils and punt gave Illinois the ball back at its own 20-yard line. Yet again, though, Duke came up with a big-time stop, refusing to allow the Illini to enter Duke territory with under three minutes to play. And Sheppard sealed the deal by rushing for two yards on fourth-and-1 inside Illinois' 30-yard line, leading to the offense running out the clock.

Sheppard tallied 147 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 24 carries in the contest. He added five receptions for 41 yards and two scores.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eget finished with 206 passing yards, completing all but six of 21 attempts and throwing three touchdowns without a single interception.

Duke and Illinois combined for 758 total yards. Senior wide receiver Collin Dixon shined for Illinois, as he recorded 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz, left, on the sidelines against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils (2-0, 0-0 ACC) will now gear up to host the Stanford Cardinal (1-1, 0-1 ACC) in what will be the defending ACC champion Duke football program's 2026 conference opener. They are set to square off in Wallace Wade Stadium at 4 p.m. ET next Saturday (The CW).