Duke Should Take Peek at This Highly Coveted Transfer
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The Duke basketball program has a lot to figure out through the remainder of the offseason.
Really, the only movements from a roster standpoint that have taken place for the Blue Devils are two portal departures in sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia. Outside of that, it has been a bit of a snooze-fest for Jon Scheyer and his staff so far.
Duke awaits several meaningful decisions from players such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr. All could realistically return to Durham next season or depart via the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft.
The only guaranteed exits are Maliq Brown (out of eligibility) and, although not formally announced yet, Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft).
Duke has been reportedly in the running for a few top portal pieces, such as Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell and Cincinnati transfer seven-footer Moustapha Thiam. However, there's a new portal talent Scheyer and Co. might want to take a look at.
Duke Should Look Into Iowa State Transfer Milan Momcilovic
Milan Momcilovic has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons at Iowa State. The 6'8" wing will entertain the NBA Draft and a return to college.
Through his three seasons in Ames, Momcilovic has established himself as arguably the best shooter in college basketball. This past season, the Wisconsin native averaged 16.9 points per game on a ridiculous 48.7% shooting from three-point range on 7.5 attempts. Momcilovic has shot a career-42.8% from beyond the arc on 6.0 attempts.
Given his versatile offensive skill set and size, Momcilovic has already been sought after by several high-major programs looking to cut down the nets in 2027. There are few archetypes that boast the arsenal of Momcilovic, making him arguably the best player in the entire portal.
Momcilovic is currently the No. 2 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. He did reportedly enter the portal with a "do not contact" tag.
Why Duke Could Use Momcilovic
It's difficult to say precisely what role Momcilovic would play right now, given there is still so much to be decided in terms of which 2025-26 Blue Devils will be back. But undoubtedly, Duke could use the wing's elite production.
Firstly, Scheyer and Co. pride themselves on building teams through elite versatility and length. Momcilovic can plug-and-play anywhere from the two to the four at 6'8". Here's the obvious one: Duke could use his lethal outside shot.
The Blue Devils had the roster makeup to be a stellar outside-shooting team last season, but that never really came to fruition. According to KenPom, the Blue Devils ranked 132nd nationally in three-point shooting percentage (34.7).
With a young team that has yet to cement a bona fide offensive catalyst for next season, Duke could use an elite veteran like Momcilovic.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.