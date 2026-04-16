Duke Should Take Peek at This Highly Coveted Transfer

The Duke basketball program has a lot to figure out through the remainder of the offseason.

Really, the only movements from a roster standpoint that have taken place for the Blue Devils are two portal departures in sophomore Darren Harris and freshman Nik Khamenia. Outside of that, it has been a bit of a snooze-fest for Jon Scheyer and his staff so far.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke awaits several meaningful decisions from players such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr. All could realistically return to Durham next season or depart via the transfer portal or declare for the NBA Draft.

The only guaranteed exits are Maliq Brown (out of eligibility) and, although not formally announced yet, Cameron Boozer (NBA Draft).

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) talks to Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during a stoppage in play against the UConn Huskies in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke has been reportedly in the running for a few top portal pieces, such as Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell and Cincinnati transfer seven-footer Moustapha Thiam. However, there's a new portal talent Scheyer and Co. might want to take a look at.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Duke Should Look Into Iowa State Transfer Milan Momcilovic

Milan Momcilovic has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons at Iowa State. The 6'8" wing will entertain the NBA Draft and a return to college.

Through his three seasons in Ames, Momcilovic has established himself as arguably the best shooter in college basketball. This past season, the Wisconsin native averaged 16.9 points per game on a ridiculous 48.7% shooting from three-point range on 7.5 attempts. Momcilovic has shot a career-42.8% from beyond the arc on 6.0 attempts.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Given his versatile offensive skill set and size, Momcilovic has already been sought after by several high-major programs looking to cut down the nets in 2027. There are few archetypes that boast the arsenal of Momcilovic, making him arguably the best player in the entire portal.

Momcilovic is currently the No. 2 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports. He did reportedly enter the portal with a "do not contact" tag.

Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic has officially entered the transfer portal with a do-not-contact tag, @On3 has learned. https://t.co/uOWMfDRMry https://t.co/X4Nx4Vl0Af — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) April 14, 2026

Why Duke Could Use Momcilovic

It's difficult to say precisely what role Momcilovic would play right now, given there is still so much to be decided in terms of which 2025-26 Blue Devils will be back. But undoubtedly, Duke could use the wing's elite production.

Firstly, Scheyer and Co. pride themselves on building teams through elite versatility and length. Momcilovic can plug-and-play anywhere from the two to the four at 6'8". Here's the obvious one: Duke could use his lethal outside shot.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils had the roster makeup to be a stellar outside-shooting team last season, but that never really came to fruition. According to KenPom, the Blue Devils ranked 132nd nationally in three-point shooting percentage (34.7).

With a young team that has yet to cement a bona fide offensive catalyst for next season, Duke could use an elite veteran like Momcilovic.