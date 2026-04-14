Duke Potentially in Contention for Another Elite Portal Big
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The Duke basketball program missed out on arguably the NCAA Transfer Portal's top overall player in Kansas transfer forward Flory Bidunga, but that doesn't mean Jon Scheyer and his staff aren't doing their homework on other elite portal talents.
Duke was set to host Bidunga on a visit this past Sunday, but it ended up being canceled. Shortly after, Bidunga committed to Pat Kelsey and Louisville.
Scheyer and Co. still don't know how aggressively they need to target an elite big man in the portal, as Patrick Ngongba has yet to reveal whether he will return to Durham or declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils have reportedly been in the mix for a few big-time forwards and centers in the portal.
As the portal chaos continues to move forward, Duke is now reportedly in the mix for another stellar big man.
Duke Reportedly Showing Interest in Cincinnati Transfer Moustapha Thiam
Duke is reportedly involved with Cincinnati transfer center Moustapha Thiam, the No. 11 overall player in the portal and No. 3 center, according to 247Sports. In addition to the Blue Devils, Thiam has heard from UConn, Gonzaga, St. John's, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and UCF. He has scheduled a visit to St. John's on Tuesday.
The 7'2", 250-pound sophomore spent the 2025-26 season with the Bearcats after spending his freshman campaign at UCF. The Senegal native averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks a night on 52.5% shooting from the field. Thiam's 50 total blocked shots ranked seventh in the Big 12.
Similar to the other centers Duke has shown interest in throughout the portal cycle, Thiam is an established elite rim protector with great rebounding ability. Despite doing most of his scoring work inside, he has shown a willingness to shoot the three.
In 2025-26, Thiam shot 28.8% from the perimeter on 1.7 attempts a game.
Duke Has Lots of Competition
Obviously, Thiam has quickly become a hot commodity in the portal, with several high-end programs showing interest in the former Bearcat. It's unclear how intensively Duke is targeting Thiam, but at the very least, it appears to be involved in some sense.
With Ngongba's status still unknown, Thiam could provide Duke with the best defensive frontcourt in college basketball if Ngongba elects to return to school. Scheyer could throw out lineups with Ngongba at the four, given his versatility on defense, Thiam at the five, and Dame Sarr, along with incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams, splitting time at the three.
There are still a myriad of decisions Duke's staff is waiting to hear on in terms of which key pieces from the 2025-26 squad will return or depart, but they are still doing their due diligence in the portal.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.