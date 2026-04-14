Duke Potentially in Contention for Another Elite Portal Big

The Duke basketball program missed out on arguably the NCAA Transfer Portal's top overall player in Kansas transfer forward Flory Bidunga, but that doesn't mean Jon Scheyer and his staff aren't doing their homework on other elite portal talents.

Duke was set to host Bidunga on a visit this past Sunday, but it ended up being canceled. Shortly after, Bidunga committed to Pat Kelsey and Louisville.

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Scheyer and Co. still don't know how aggressively they need to target an elite big man in the portal, as Patrick Ngongba has yet to reveal whether he will return to Durham or declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the Blue Devils have reportedly been in the mix for a few big-time forwards and centers in the portal.

As the portal chaos continues to move forward, Duke is now reportedly in the mix for another stellar big man.

Cincinnati Bearcats center Moustapha Thiam (52) makes a basket from three point range in the first half of the second round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament between the Cincinnati Bearcats and UCF Knights, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Reportedly Showing Interest in Cincinnati Transfer Moustapha Thiam

Duke is reportedly involved with Cincinnati transfer center Moustapha Thiam, the No. 11 overall player in the portal and No. 3 center, according to 247Sports. In addition to the Blue Devils, Thiam has heard from UConn, Gonzaga, St. John's, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and UCF. He has scheduled a visit to St. John's on Tuesday.

The 7'2", 250-pound sophomore spent the 2025-26 season with the Bearcats after spending his freshman campaign at UCF. The Senegal native averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks a night on 52.5% shooting from the field. Thiam's 50 total blocked shots ranked seventh in the Big 12.

Cincinnati transfer Moustpaha Thiam will visit St. John's tomorrow, a source confirms to @247Sports.



Also hearing from UConn, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Duke, Kanas, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and UCF.https://t.co/QvAdJ5Kjvm — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 13, 2026

Similar to the other centers Duke has shown interest in throughout the portal cycle, Thiam is an established elite rim protector with great rebounding ability. Despite doing most of his scoring work inside, he has shown a willingness to shoot the three.

In 2025-26, Thiam shot 28.8% from the perimeter on 1.7 attempts a game.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Has Lots of Competition

Obviously, Thiam has quickly become a hot commodity in the portal, with several high-end programs showing interest in the former Bearcat. It's unclear how intensively Duke is targeting Thiam, but at the very least, it appears to be involved in some sense.

With Ngongba's status still unknown, Thiam could provide Duke with the best defensive frontcourt in college basketball if Ngongba elects to return to school. Scheyer could throw out lineups with Ngongba at the four, given his versatility on defense, Thiam at the five, and Dame Sarr, along with incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams, splitting time at the three.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There are still a myriad of decisions Duke's staff is waiting to hear on in terms of which key pieces from the 2025-26 squad will return or depart, but they are still doing their due diligence in the portal.