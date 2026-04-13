How This Transfer Commitment Helps Duke With John Blackwell
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are trying to navigate through the chaos of the NCAA Transfer Portal while simultaneously trying to gauge which of its core pieces from the 2025-26 squad will return or depart from the program.
Over the weekend, the Blue Devils lost out on Kansas transfer center Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Bidunga was slated to visit Duke on Sunday, but the visit was canceled, followed by Bidunga's commitment to Louisville shortly after.
Duke is still waiting to hear decisions from Patrick Ngongba, Isaiah Evans, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster regarding a return to Durham, declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, or hitting the transfer portal.
Scheyer and Co. are still heavily invested in a few transfers, and this certain portal commitment could have helped the Blue Devils land one of their top targets.
Stefan Vaaks Commitment to Illinois Could Help Duke With John Blackwell
Former Providence guard Stefan Vaaks, the No. 13 overall player in the portal per 247Sports, committed to Illinois over the weekend. The 6'7" guard averaged 15.8 points and 3.2 assists on 40.3% shooting from the field and 35.0% shooting from three on 8.4 attempts as a freshman with the Friars.
Now, why this helps the Blue Devils is that Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, one of Duke's top targets, was also considering Illinois. It was recently reported that, along with Duke and Illinois, the 6'4" guard was considering Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, and UCLA.
Vaaks and Blackwell are fairly similar players, two score-first guards who thrive with the ball in their hands. This past season, Vaaks averaged 12.3 field goal attempts per game, and Blackwell averaged 13.6. It's likely Blackwell wants to head to a place where he has the green light whenever he wants. That can be difficult to do with two high-volume scorers in the same backcourt.
Blackwell's Commitment Timeline
After the six schools the junior was still considering were announced, it was also reported that Blackwell would take two visits before committing on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.
The Blue Devils have yet to schedule a visit with Blackwell, but as one of the top scorers in college basketball, Scheyer and Co. seem to be invested.
In 2025-26 with the Badgers, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from the perimeter on 7.3 attempts.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.