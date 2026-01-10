SMU Star Guard Shows Up on Injury Report

The No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) look to get out to four straight wins to begin league action back at Cameron Indoor Stadium, as it will host No. 24 SMU (12-3, 1-1 ACC) on Jan. 10.

Jon Scheyer's club is coming off a fantastic second half effort against No. 20 Louisville (11-4, 1-2 ACC) on the road where after entering the halftime break in a 47-38 deficit, the most points the Blue Devils have allowed to an opponent in any half this season, they proceeded to outscore the Cardinals 46-26 in the second half to seal a quality road victory.

SMU is a very intriguing opponent for Duke basketball, given its defense has been below-par over its last few contests. Duke's three-game stretch against No. 14 Texas Tech, Georgia Tech (10-6, 1-2 ACC), and Florida State (7-8, 0-2 ACC) became the first time since February 2009 when the Blue Devils allowed three straight opponents to shoot 53% from the field or better.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Duke is now given a great opportunity to get back on track. SMU ranks 15th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and has scored at a premium in all its wins. In the Mustangs' 12 victories so far this season, they've averaged a staggering 94.5 points scored per game. In the program's three losses, it's averaged just 72 points per game.

However, a new appearance on the injury report could become a major storyline ahead of Duke's date with one of the ACC's most electrifying offensive units.

ACC Injury Report for Saturday’s game between SMU and Duke.



Ponies star guard Boopie Miller (undisclosed) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/xS6lJFWQel — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 10, 2026

SMU Star Guard Boopie Miller Appears on Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Versus Duke

Boopie Miller isn't just leading this SMU team, but the senior guard has been one of the most productive players in the nation. The Chicago native currently leads the ACC in assists per game (7.1) and ranks fourth in points per game (20.6), to go along with 48.1% and 42.5% field goal and three-point shooting percentages, respectively.

SMU’s Boopie Miller has ultimately looked like one of the best guards in the nation.



He’s led SMU to 9-1 start so far, producing all conference level production, with 21 PPG, 4 RPG and 6.8 APG on 46/39/92 splits



Can change the entire tempo of the game, he’s so damn good off… pic.twitter.com/BocTSd9Qq8 — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) December 11, 2025

Now, less than 24 hours before the Mustangs' date with the ACC's top squad, Miller is questionable to play due to undisclosed reasons.

SMU boasts five different players averaging double-digits in scoring, but there's no doubt that Miller is the catalyst for much of the production that the Mustangs create. He's started every game this season and makes up about 38% of the team's total assists per game on average.

With guards Jaron Pierre Jr. and B.J. Edwards, Andy Enfield can still find tons of production with the potential absence of Miller. However, Miller being active or not will certainly be a big factor on Saturday.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.