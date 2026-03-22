Social Media Reacts to Duke Convincing Victory vs. TCU

In their first game of the NCAA tournament, Duke would claw their way to victory against 16 seed Siena. The Blue Devils would struggle to hit shots on the perimeter, shooting 5-26 from three. However, Duke came away with the win in the end and now plays against a TCU team that is coming off a highly competitive game against Ohio State that came down to the wire.

Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils game against the Horned Frogs.

First Half

Duke and TCU would trade baskets in the first five minutes of the half. Patrick Ngongba would check into the game after missing time due to injury and would get called for a foul.

Patrick Ngongba comes right in the game and fouls. That’s what he does lol — Fentruck (@Alter_Negro) March 21, 2026

Ngongba gets his first basket, but the rust is still there as he would have trouble with the double team and turn the ball over.

Two dumb turnovers. Simply can’t do that. — Hoops at Duke (@Hoopsatduke) March 21, 2026

At the second TV timeout, TCU leads Duke 15-14. Duke is still struggling with ball control, with four turnovers, but has put TCU in foul trouble with seven team fouls.

That's now 7 fouls on TCU to 3 for Duke. It's impossible to win a game when the refs a heavily favoring one side — ThatGuyAdam (@_ThatGuyAdam) March 21, 2026

Off a nice pump fake, Isaiah Evans would knock down a three plus get fouled for a four point play.

Isaiah EVANS!!!💪💪💪

Let’s GO DUKE !!!🏀💯 — Dave Sned (@snedsports2479) March 21, 2026

Cameron Boozer would be assessed a flagrant one after a hit caused David Punch to start bleeding.

Flagrant 1 on Cameron Boozer - dirty play. — Resist Fascism (@NC_old_lib) March 21, 2026

At the end of the half, Duke would lead TCU by four with a 38-34 lead. Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown are the Blue Devils' leading scorers with 13 and 10, respectively

Isaiah Evans getting a statue outside of Cameron if we win the whole thing — Malik (@drakemaye10fan) March 21, 2026

Second Half

Duke looks bad to open the second half, allowing TCU to go on a 6-0 run, and hasn't scored on a field goal for almost nine minutes.

Worst 4 minute sequence of Duke basketball in 5+ years and that includes playing blindfolded for 38 minutes Thursday — Trev (@trev3022) March 21, 2026

After such a horrible start to the second half, Duke would get their act together. The Blue Devils have outscored TCU 15-4 and lead by nine.

That's Duke basketball!!!!



Ball movement that Coach Popovich would be proud of and results in a Khamenia 3!! 9-0 Duke run! — Sam (@BleedinDukeBlue) March 21, 2026

Cameron Boozer is starting to pick it up and is playing much better in the second half after only having two in the first.

THERES THE CAMERON BOOZER WE NEED!!!!! — Brad Jacobson (@bradballer1212) March 21, 2026

Duke continues its dominant second half, pulling away with a 14-point lead with 8:25 remaining. TCU's head coach would get so frustrated that he would get a tech, giving Duke two free throws.

Ref misses obvious goal tend. Coach complains. Ref makes matters worse and T’s up Dixon for pointing out the obvious. #marchmadness #TCU — Eric Horvath (@erichorvath_) March 21, 2026

Patrick Ngongba and TCU's Xavier Edmonds would get tangled up, and both would fall to the ground. After reviewing, the refs determined that both players earned flagrant fouls. That would give Ngongba his fourth foul of the day and Edmonds his fifth, fouling him out of the game.

Patrick Ngongba got pulled down and somehow that's a double foul. Where was his culpability? Because he was fighting for position earlier in the play? Just end replay altogether, NCAA. — Ray Holloman (@Ray_Holloman) March 21, 2026

Duke finishes the game on a 34-10 run and dominates TCU. The Blue Devils now face the winner of St Johns vs. Kansas.