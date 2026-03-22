Social Media Reacts to Duke Convincing Victory vs. TCU
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In their first game of the NCAA tournament, Duke would claw their way to victory against 16 seed Siena. The Blue Devils would struggle to hit shots on the perimeter, shooting 5-26 from three. However, Duke came away with the win in the end and now plays against a TCU team that is coming off a highly competitive game against Ohio State that came down to the wire.
Lets see how Duke fans react to the Blue Devils game against the Horned Frogs.
First Half
Duke and TCU would trade baskets in the first five minutes of the half. Patrick Ngongba would check into the game after missing time due to injury and would get called for a foul.
Ngongba gets his first basket, but the rust is still there as he would have trouble with the double team and turn the ball over.
At the second TV timeout, TCU leads Duke 15-14. Duke is still struggling with ball control, with four turnovers, but has put TCU in foul trouble with seven team fouls.
Off a nice pump fake, Isaiah Evans would knock down a three plus get fouled for a four point play.
Cameron Boozer would be assessed a flagrant one after a hit caused David Punch to start bleeding.
At the end of the half, Duke would lead TCU by four with a 38-34 lead. Isaiah Evans and Maliq Brown are the Blue Devils' leading scorers with 13 and 10, respectively
Second Half
Duke looks bad to open the second half, allowing TCU to go on a 6-0 run, and hasn't scored on a field goal for almost nine minutes.
After such a horrible start to the second half, Duke would get their act together. The Blue Devils have outscored TCU 15-4 and lead by nine.
Cameron Boozer is starting to pick it up and is playing much better in the second half after only having two in the first.
Duke continues its dominant second half, pulling away with a 14-point lead with 8:25 remaining. TCU's head coach would get so frustrated that he would get a tech, giving Duke two free throws.
Patrick Ngongba and TCU's Xavier Edmonds would get tangled up, and both would fall to the ground. After reviewing, the refs determined that both players earned flagrant fouls. That would give Ngongba his fourth foul of the day and Edmonds his fifth, fouling him out of the game.
Duke finishes the game on a 34-10 run and dominates TCU. The Blue Devils now face the winner of St Johns vs. Kansas.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.