Full Duke Injury Report for Round of 32 Matchup

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils will face 9-seed TCU in the Round of 32 on Saturday. Tip-off is slated for 5:15 pm ET.

Duke survived a massive scare against 16-seed Siena in the Round of 64, narrowly moving past the Saints 71-65. The Horner Frogs defeated Bruce Thornton and 8-seed Ohio State 66-64 to move on.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club certainly did not look like itself in its first game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The Blue Devils allowed Siena to shoot 38% from the field and 9-of-26 (35%) from three. Duke entered the halftime locker room in a 43-32 deficit.

The Blue Devils haven't been fully healthy since the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, and it clearly shows on defense. However, there have been some critical updates regarding the potential availability of the two starters Duke is currently without.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound against the Siena Saints in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Here is the full injury report ahead of Duke's Round of 32 bout with TCU.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drive to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba

Ngongba hasn't played since before the Blue Devils' regular-season finale against North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium due to foot soreness. The sophomore center is not only one of the most underrated impact players in college basketball, but a defensive anchor for Duke down low.

Now, all signs point to Ngongba being available for the Round of 32.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) passes as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) and forward Ryder Frost (7) defend during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"I'm hopeful he's going to be available for tomorrow," Scheyer said on Friday regarding Ngongba's availability. "We'll see what he can do in practice today ... Now, he hasn't done what he needs to do in order to play, but if everything goes well, we'll see him back in there."

The 6'11" center has been dealing with foot issues for nearly the entirety of his college career, and it seems like Scheyer and Co. are being extra cautious. However, it looks like he will be back in the lineup against the Horned Frogs.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster

Freshman Cayden Boozer has been absolutely fantastic in Foster's absence, but Duke is still hoping to eventually get its veteran point guard back. The junior hasn't seen the floor since the ACC Tournament began, fracturing his right foot against the Tar Heels.

Foster is still in a walking boot and, in all likelihood, will not play against TCU. If the Blue Devils make it to the second weekend, it still seems unlikely that Foster will be back in the rotation for either the Sweet Sixteen or Elite Eight.