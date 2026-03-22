3 Instant Observations from Duke's Win Over TCU

The 1-seed Duke Blue Devils looked back in prime form in the Round of 32, taking down 9-seed TCU 81-58 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season. This victory comes on the heels of the Blue Devils narrowly avoiding a colossal upset in the Round of 64, defeating 16-seed Siena 71-65.

Duke was a bit healthier against the Horned Frogs, as sophomore center Patrick Ngongba was back in the rotation after dealing with foot soreness. Ngongba had been out since Duke's road victory over NC State on March 2.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next weekend will be the Blue Devils' 35th overall appearance in the Sweet Sixteen and the third straight under head coach Jon Scheyer. TCU took down 8-seed Ohio State 66-64 to advance to the Round of 32.

Similar to the Round of 64, it wasn't a perfect performance by any means for the Blue Devils. Still, they looked much better all-around than they did against Siena. Let's take a look at three major observations from Duke's win.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks to pass near TCU Horned Frogs forward Micah Robinson (5) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Free Throw Line Will Be Key for Duke

All season long, Duke has used the free-throw line to its advantage. This year, the Blue Devils lead the ACC in free throws attempted (771) and in free throws made (561). The charity stripe has continued to be a major advantage for the Blue Devils throughout the NCAA Tournament.

Against TCU, Duke went 20-of-23 (87%) from the free-throw line, compared to the Horned Frogs going 5-of-10 (50%). Through the Blue Blood's first two tournament games, it is +28 in free throws attempted and +27 in makes. The stripe needs to continue being a point of emphasis for the Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight Game Versus Siena Was a Wake-Up Call

Duke senior forward Maliq Brown said at halftime of the Blue Devils' matchup versus Siena that they thought it would be a "cakewalk." The Blue Devils entered the halftime locker room in a 43-32 deficit and only defeated the 16-seed by six points.

Scheyer's club looked ready to go against TCU with a dominant 23-point win. The Blue Devils held the Horned Frogs to 33% shooting from the floor and 7-of-24 (29%) shooting from three. There were still issues, but Duke looked much more ready to go in its second contest of the tournament.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba Being Back Is Massive

Ngongba is one of the most underrated impact players in college basketball, and his return proved to be huge for Duke, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

Against Siena, the Blue Devils allowed the Saints to shoot 38% from the floor and 9-of-26 (35%) from three. Duke allowed 30 points in the paint to a Saints squad that ranks 275th in average height, according to KenPom.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke looked back to normal with Ngongba in the lineup against the Horned Frogs. The Blue Devils won the paint battle 38-28 and outrebounded TCU 42-25.