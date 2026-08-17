Son of Duke Basketball Legend Elton Brand Sees Stock Rise

The Duke basketball program is no stranger to the sons of former Blue Devils. After all, one of 2001 Duke national champion Carlos Boozer's twins, Cameron Boozer, took home the Naismith Award last season as a one-and-done in Durham before hearing his name No. 3 overall at the 2026 NBA Draft, and the other, Cayden Boozer, is gearing up for his sophomore campaign under fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer.

Now, on the subject of Duke basketball pedigrees, it's worth calling attention to a promising prospect in the 2028 recruiting cycle, Westtown School (Pa.) power forward Peace Brand. Not only is the 6-foot-7, 215-pound junior the son of 1998-99 Naismith Award winner Elton Brand, who came off the board No. 1 overall at the 1999 NBA Draft following two stellar seasons in Durham, but he attends the same boarding school as 2022-23 Blue Devil one-and-done big man Dereck Lively II.

Peace Brand



Wing ‘28



Westtown,PA



High Motor and Plays Both Ends of The Floor, NBA Pedigree will be fun to see where he lands in a year. pic.twitter.com/pK40do2q9d — 🥶The Baller Plug🥶 (@AnalyticalCoach) August 14, 2026

Moreover, although Peace Brand isn't yet considered one of the top recruits on the 2028 trail, there's no doubt his stock is now steadily on the rise.

Where Potential Duke Basketball Target Peace Brand Stacks Up Nationally

After showing off his offensive prowess both inside and outside the paint, not to mention his abilities on the defensive end with his long wingspan, in grassroots action during the spring and throughout this summer, Peace Brand recently debuted at No. 186 overall, No. 29 among power forwards, and No. 9 in Pennsylvania on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

Plus, just last week, Prep Hoops listed him as one of the "Ranking Risers" in Pennsylvania's deep collection of heralded 2028 preps.

Granted, despite the newly earned recognition, Brand currently boasts just a three-star rating, and the Duke basketball coaches don't often extend offers to players at that level. However, he is only a few dozen spots in the rankings away from earning a fourth star by his name.

Nov 10, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand on the court before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"[Peace Brand] is quickly carving out his own legacy, as seen with his play at the New Balance P32 Elite 75," Ballislife's Rodger Bohn noted back in July. "The long-armed big showed off great touch facing the basket, began using his length and frame more on the defensive end, and became increasingly aggressive offensively.

"The Co-MVP of the Pangos All East Frosh/Soph Camp, Peace Brand is still under the radar nationally, but anyone who saw him at the Elite 75 knows what type of prospect he is."

6'8 '28 Peace Brand (son of Elton)of Westtown School (PA)/@MaxLevelsElite took game to new heights at @NewBalanceHoops @P32League Elite 75.Long armed big with amazing touch,can rebound area well,&is asserting self more.



More #P32 on @Ballislifehttps://t.co/Uxc1QAN8j2 pic.twitter.com/SbKaulKUlN — Rodger Bohn (@rodgerbohn) July 15, 2026

As things stand, Jon Scheyer and his crew have officially targeted only two 2028 talents in Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, and St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, who checks in at No. 2 overall among his peers but is a prime candidate to ultimately reclassify to 2027.