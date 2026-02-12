Duke Sophomore’s Future Could Be in Question
Duke basketball sophomore wing Darren Harris came into Durham as a part of the Blue Devils' loaded No. 1 overall 2024 recruiting class. The group was headlined by stars such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, and Isaiah Evans.
As a result, Harris struggled to see the floor as a rookie coming out of Paul VI Catholic (VA). Across his freshman year at Duke, he averaged just 2.0 points in 6.0 minutes per game across 21 appearances.
However, with Jon Scheyer and his staff losing their entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft, it felt like there would be a spot for Harris in the rotation as a sophomore. Harris was actually the first Blue Devil to announce his return, as he said he planned to return to Durham shortly after the team's devastating loss to Houston in the Final Four.
Scheyer and Co. also cemented the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, and it's proving to have a serious effect on Harris' playing time. Even with being an experienced sophomore, the 6'5",195-pound wing has still struggled to see the floor.
Darren Harris Still Struggling To Crack Rotation As Sophomore
Harris was put in a position to fill the role Evans played as a rookie, a 3-and-D wing. Harris was regarded as one of the best outside shooters in his class and can defend multiple positions on the floor at 6'5".
But more than halfway through the 2025-26 campaign, the Virginia native still hasn't seen consistent minutes. Since ACC play began, Harris has played double-digit minutes in two of the Blue Devils' first 12 league games and has gone scoreless in five of them while not eclipsing double-digit scoring in any conference game.
Through this point of his sophomore year, Harris is averaging 3.5 points in 10.0 minutes per game.
Future Could Be Bright for Darren Harris
Although he hasn't had the role he was likely hoping for as a sophomore, Harris has still already taken 18 more shots than he did all of his rookie season. Additionally, Scheyer will probably deal with the same roster turnover as he did a year ago.
There's a very real chance that the Blue Devils lose their entire starting five for a second season in a row, including wings such as Dame Sarr and Isaiah Evans.
It hasn't been the most exciting two seasons in Durham for Harris, but if he elects to stick around, he could have his breakout season as a junior.
