Why Insider Says Duke ‘Will’ Win ACC Title

The No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 22-2 overall and 11-1 in conference play following a 70-54 road victory at Pittsburgh (9-16, 2-10 ACC) on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils have now achieved eight of their 11 conference victories by a double-digit scoring margin.

Duke has faced minimal issues through league play thus far, with the exception of a crushing buzzer-beating three by Seth Trimble last Saturday to hand the Blue Devils their first ACC loss. Aside from the lone slip-up, Duke has clearly been the conference's best team.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a loose ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Even in the loss to the Tar Heels, it was a game that Duke was in full control of for almost its entirety. The Blue Devils held double-digit leads in both halves, yet a late collapse cost them a huge opportunity on the road.

Nonetheless, Jon Scheyer's club is comfortably ahead of every other team in the ACC. Beyond winning eight of its 11 ACC games by double digits, Duke has also won three by over 20 points.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (right) defends during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

At this point in the campaign, it's difficult to see another ACC squad taking the regular season or conference tournament crown from the Blue Devils.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Insider Doesn’t See Duke Giving Away ACC Championship

Four of the Blue Devils' remaining six in-conference games are Quadrant 1 opportunities, but there isn't another established national title contender in the conference at this point in the season.

CBS Sports college basketball analyst Gary Parrish doesn't see another squad taking down the Blue Devils.

28 buckets from Pitt pic.twitter.com/ikhr9oXluI — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 11, 2026

"Duke will be your ACC Champion and everybody else is playing for second," Parrish said on CBS Sports Network.

Scheyer is searching for his third ACC Tournament title in four seasons with the program, and as of now, Duke should feel fairly comfortable. Four other schools from the conference are currently ranked in the AP Top 25, but no other team has proven it's on the same level as the Blue Devils.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) dribbles the ball past Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Duke Has Opportunity To Separate Itself in ACC Standings

The Blue Devils sit at the top of the ACC standings with an 11-1 record, followed by No. 20 Clemson (20-4, 10-1 ACC) and No. 15 Virginia (21-3, 10-2 ACC).

Duke will face the Tigers this weekend at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a chance to separate itself at the top of the conference.

attack mode @iamcalebfoster



14 points / 8 boards / 5 dimes vs. Pitt pic.twitter.com/T3xsAHXNc9 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 11, 2026

Despite a 20-4 overall record, Clemson is just 4-3 in Quadrant 1 and is ranked No. 30 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The home date will count as a Quad 1 game for the Blue Devils.

