How This Rookie Could Be Duke's Best Player Next Season

Jon Scheyer has done an impressive job retooling Duke for next season. Losing back-to-back national players of the year to the NBA Draft would derail most programs. In Durham, it has become more of a feature than a flaw.

The most significant portal addition is John Blackwell from Wisconsin, one of the top available players in the cycle, who averaged nearly 20 points per game last season and enters Duke as the presumptive best player on the roster. But there is one player who could challenge that assumption before the season is over, and he has not played a single college minute yet.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Freshman forward Cameron Williams arrives in Durham as the fourth-ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports, and his skill set is unlike anything else Scheyer currently has on the roster.

Williams as a Prospect

St. Mary's forward Cameron Williams (1) shoots against Deer Valley center Carter Guggenberger (25) during the 4A state championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke is coming off back-to-back seasons in which a freshman won the National Player of the Year award, with Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer each claiming the honor. Williams is a highly touted prospect, but he is not a finished product in the same mold as either of those players coming out of high school.

What he brings is an exceptional athletic foundation. At 6-foot-11, Williams is a bouncy leaper, an excellent runner who can cover the court at his size, and a fluid mover who creates problems for defenders in transition and on the open floor.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has a soft, natural touch around the rim and shows shooting potential that extends well beyond simply spacing the floor. Williams can shoot off the dribble with a quick, natural release and is comfortable putting the ball on the floor, though he plays a bit upright at times. He also has a terrific left hand and has shown the ability to make tough finishes around the basket.

The areas that need development are equally clear. Williams is listed at 200 pounds, which makes him lighter than most frontcourt players he will face in the ACC. He is not the back-to-the-basket force that Cameron Boozer was, and he will need to add functional strength throughout the season to hold his own against experienced college big men. Those are expected developmental notes for a freshman of his profile, but they are worth monitoring.

Why Williams Could Become Best Player for Duke

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The case for Williams emerging as the top player on this roster starts with his uniqueness within the group.

At 6-foot-11 with the ball-handling ability and shooting touch he possesses, Williams presents a matchup problem that no other player on the Duke roster replicates. Blackwell is a proven scorer, but he has yet to demonstrate he can be a team's primary offensive option, as Nick Boyd led Wisconsin in scoring last season while Blackwell was the second option.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Sarr returned for his sophomore season with significant upside, but he still needs to prove he can be a consistent offensive threat, whether that comes from three-point shooting or creating his own shot off the dribble.

St. Mary’s forward Cameron Williams (1) dunks against Deer Valley during the 4A State Championship at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on March 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams does not carry those limitations. His skill set, size, and ability to impact the game across multiple dimensions give him a ceiling genuinely higher than anyone else on the roster. The question is not whether that ceiling exists. The question is how quickly he can reach it within the college game.