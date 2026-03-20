Coming off an ACC Championship, Duke entered March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed. However, it did not play like it in their opening round matchup against the Siena Saints.

For much of the game, Duke trailed on the scoreboard. It was not until the final four minutes that the Blue Devils regained the lead and secured the win. Siena proved to be a highly competitive opponent and relied heavily on its starters, with all five playing the entire game until the final seconds.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) reacts after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Duke Blue Devils won 71-65. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cayden Boozer Steps Up Once Again

After his strong performance against Virginia in the ACC championship game, Cayden Boozer stepped up once again. He finished with 19 points on 9-14 shooting, while also recording five assists, zero turnovers, and two steals.

Cameron Boozer struggled for the second straight game with his shooting, going 4-11 from the field and 1-5 from three-point range. However, he made a major impact at the free throw line, shooting 13-14 and finishing with a team-high 22 points.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) dribbles the ball past Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac (11) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans provided a strong third scoring option, especially late in the game. He finished with 16 points on 6-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds.

Even without Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster, Duke should not have trailed a No. 16 seed for most of the game. While the Blue Devils escaped with a win, they cannot expect to shoot 5-26 from three-point range and still advance against stronger competition like TCU.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Scouting TCU

TCU is coming off a close win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Horned Frogs built a 15-point halftime lead but struggled in the second half, shooting just 9-28 from the field and 2-10 from three. That allowed Ohio State to rally and make the game competitive. TCU ultimately secured the win on a layup by Xavier Emonds with four seconds remaining.

TCU has been a resilient team throughout the season, earning wins over programs such as Florida, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Texas Tech. They have also played competitive games against top teams like Michigan, Kansas, and Houston.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) dribbles the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the win over Ohio State, Micah Robinson led the Horned Frogs with 18 points on 6-11 shooting, including 4-6 from three-point range. David Punch and Edwards each added 16 points, with Punch also contributing three blocks on the defensive end.