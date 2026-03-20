Duke Survives Siena Scare Ahead of Tough Test Against TCU
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Coming off an ACC Championship, Duke entered March Madness as the No. 1 overall seed. However, it did not play like it in their opening round matchup against the Siena Saints.
For much of the game, Duke trailed on the scoreboard. It was not until the final four minutes that the Blue Devils regained the lead and secured the win. Siena proved to be a highly competitive opponent and relied heavily on its starters, with all five playing the entire game until the final seconds.
Cayden Boozer Steps Up Once Again
After his strong performance against Virginia in the ACC championship game, Cayden Boozer stepped up once again. He finished with 19 points on 9-14 shooting, while also recording five assists, zero turnovers, and two steals.
Cameron Boozer struggled for the second straight game with his shooting, going 4-11 from the field and 1-5 from three-point range. However, he made a major impact at the free throw line, shooting 13-14 and finishing with a team-high 22 points.
Isaiah Evans provided a strong third scoring option, especially late in the game. He finished with 16 points on 6-14 shooting and added 10 rebounds.
Even without Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster, Duke should not have trailed a No. 16 seed for most of the game. While the Blue Devils escaped with a win, they cannot expect to shoot 5-26 from three-point range and still advance against stronger competition like TCU.
Scouting TCU
TCU is coming off a close win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Horned Frogs built a 15-point halftime lead but struggled in the second half, shooting just 9-28 from the field and 2-10 from three. That allowed Ohio State to rally and make the game competitive. TCU ultimately secured the win on a layup by Xavier Emonds with four seconds remaining.
TCU has been a resilient team throughout the season, earning wins over programs such as Florida, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Texas Tech. They have also played competitive games against top teams like Michigan, Kansas, and Houston.
In the win over Ohio State, Micah Robinson led the Horned Frogs with 18 points on 6-11 shooting, including 4-6 from three-point range. David Punch and Edwards each added 16 points, with Punch also contributing three blocks on the defensive end.
Against TCU, Duke will need to play with more urgency from the opening tip and improve its perimeter shooting. If players like Cayden Boozer and Isaiah Evans continue their strong play while Cameron Boozer regains his shooting rhythm, Duke will be in a much better position to avoid another close call and continue its tournament run.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.