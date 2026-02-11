Duke Targeting Top 2027 Defensive Back

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has been the focus for Duke head coach Manny Diaz and his staff over the past few months, as the Blue Devils continue targeting several of the nation’s top prospects.

While Duke has already made significant progress with some of their top targets in the class, Diaz and company are still actively extending offers to new recruits, including a three-star defensive back from Georgia.

Blue Devils Extend Offer to 3-Star 2027 Defensive Back

Last month, Duke extended an offer to Julian Elzey, a three-star defensive back from Brookwood High School in Lilburn, Georgia. He shared on X that the Blue Devils had offered him, writing, “[Duke Football] offered.”

Duke was the 35th Division I school to offer Elzey, joining some of the nation’s top programs, including Miami, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana.

January was a busy month for Elzey, as he not only drew interest from the Blue Devils but also earned offers from Boston College, Colorado State, UNLV, Kansas State, and Tulane. In addition to his new offers, the young defensive back attended Auburn’s Junior Day and received home visits from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

Sep 10, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment chest during the third quarter of the game against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Elzey is one of the top defensive backs in the country and is coming off a strong junior season at Brookwood, where, according to his X, he recorded 81 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

He would be an excellent addition to Duke’s 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 731 overall player nationally, the No. 77 safety, and the No. 78 prospect from the state of Georgia.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke’s offer came relatively late in Elzey’s process, as a few programs had already made progress in his recruitment. His home-state schools, Georgia and Georgia Tech, are in the mix to land the three-star defensive back, and Auburn, Indiana, and Florida have also made strong impressions on him.

As of Elzey hasn’t set a commitment date, and there’s no timeline for his decision, giving Diaz and his staff plenty of time to make up ground on the other schools recruiting him.

The Blue Devils currently face an uphill battle in the race for Elzey. Still, if they can make a strong early impression on him, continue to make progress in his recruitment, and get him to campus in Durham for a visit this spring, Duke should be in a strong position to at least compete for the three-star defensive back.