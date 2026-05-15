Duke Commit Blackwell Shows off Scoring at NBA Combine

The Duke basketball program is hoping it isn't in a similar situation this offseason as it was a year ago around this time.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff sealed a commitment from Washington State transfer guard Cedric Coward, one of the top guards in the entire portal. He was set to be a key scoring piece in the Blue Devils' backcourt in 2025-26.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After Coward committed to Duke, he made it clear his focus remained on the 2025 NBA Draft. The guard went through the NBA Combine and pre-draft process, ultimately electing to remain in the draft and bypass his final season of college basketball.

Coward went on to be selected in the lottery by the Memphis Grizzlies and put together a solid rookie season in the NBA.

Scheyer and Co. are hoping they can avoid a similar situation this time around.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Impresses at NBA Combine

Former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell is the clear headliner of the Blue Devils' offseason recruiting class. The No. 3 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, established himself as one of the best scorers in all of college basketball last season.

As a junior with the Badgers, the 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three-point range on 7.3 attempts. Blackwell notched 15 games of over 20 points or more last season and five of 30 or more, including two straight in the Big Ten Tournament.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Blackwell has the potential to develop into an All-American-caliber player as the Blue Devils' go-to guy offensively next season. When he entered the portal, Blackwell said he wanted to head to a program where he would have the freedom to have the ball in his hands and could develop for the NBA.

Now, Blackwell is going through the pre-draft process as well, but this is a very different situation than Coward's, who entered the process as a projected first-round pick. Blackwell isn't seen as a first-rounder or even a prospect likely to be drafted.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers forward Cam'ron Fletcher (11) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There's no doubt his paycheck in college basketball next season would be higher than if he headed to the NBA, given his draft projection. However, he performed well in the 5v5 scrimmages at the NBA Combine.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots againstHigh Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Shows Off Scoring Prowess at NBA Combine Scrimmages

On the first day of the NBA Combine 5v5 scrimmages, Blackwell went for 16 points, five rebounds, an assist, and four turnovers on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 shooting from the perimeter.

Is this performance enough to dramatically boost Blackwell's draft stock? No. If anything, Blackwell getting this in-game action against NBA-level competition will aid him as he returns to the college game as a ball-dominant, scoring guard.

John Blackwell in Day 1 of combine scrimmages



22 mins.

16 points

6/11 FG

2/4 3PT

5 rebounds

1 assist (4 TOs)



*broadcast did not show all of the game* pic.twitter.com/KZ5vvOboNr — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) May 13, 2026

Currently, Blackwell is ranked as the No. 84 overall draft prospect, according to ESPN. It wouldn't make any financial sense for the Michigan native to head to the NBA, and he has the potential to generate an elite final season of college basketball with Duke.

Duke fans shouldn't worry about Blackwell potentially bailing on the Blue Devils for the NBA.