This Duke Stat Further Proves Boozer’s Case for NPOY

It feels like with each game that passes, making an argument for any player to take home the National Player of the Year award in college basketball besides Duke basketball freshman sensation Cameron Boozer becomes significantly harder to do.

The Blue Devils' prized rookie has been the most consistent and most dominant player in the sport this season, and it's not even that close. Duke has faced off against tough competition, and Boozer has had few issues at all.

Jan 31, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) works against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The 5-star recruit is the catalyst behind the Blue Devils' 20-1 start to the season and 9-0 start in league play. Duke picked up a 72-58 victory over Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-5 ACC) on Saturday, where Boozer tallied a game-high 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists on 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) shooting from three-point range.

The 6' 9" forward has yet to shoot under 50% from the floor in any league contest this season.

Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer has been elite, and the numbers speak for themselves. Who knows where this Duke team would be without the contributions from its star, and this latest stat further proves why Boozer is the best player in college hoops.

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer on the road against Virginia Tech:



24 PTS | 9-12 FG | 2-3 3PT | 8 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/h0yvaGTuvx — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 31, 2026

Stat Shows Just How Consistent Cameron Boozer Has Been

Through the Blue Devils' first 21 games of the season, Boozer has gone for over 20 points in 13 games and tallied 10 double-doubles. The consistency has been almost unprecedented, but this latest stat shows just how rare this production is.

Boozer has totaled at least 14 points, five rebounds, and two assists in all 21 of his games so far with Duke. According to OptaSTATS, this is tied for the longest streak by any men's or women's player at any point in a Division I career this century, since Western Carolina's Vonterius Woolbright.

Cameron Boozer is the epitome of consistency; it’s hard to talk much towards his game because everything that’s been said juat applies game in and game out.



Doing it night in and night in is exactly what differentiates players at the next level.



pic.twitter.com/r2CbxIar62 — Point Made: Scouting & Film Room (@PointMadeLiam) February 1, 2026

Woolbright played for the Catamounts from 2021 to 2024.

oJan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Juke Harris (2) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Fans Can’t Take Boozer for Granted

Especially when considering how Duke had the National Player of the Year on its roster last season in Cooper Flagg, it can be easy for fans to take for granted the sheer production and dominance that Boozer has put on display in a Blue Devil uniform.

However, the Blue Devil faithful can't take any of his performances for granted, even with how often they occur. This level of success isn't normal for a rookie at the collegiate level, and it's a true treat to be able to watch Boozer perform game in and game out.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.