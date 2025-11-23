Duke-UNC Rivalry Had Social Media Going Crazy
The Duke Blue Devils went into Saturday's rivalry game against the North Carolina Tar Heels with one thing on their mind, and that was winning. That is what this rivalry is all about. No matter the record or how a team is playing, this game is all about winning.
Duke also wanted to win to become bowl eligible. They knew it was not going to be easy to get a win, especially going on the road in this hostile environment. This was also the first time that UNC head coach Bill Belichick took part in this heated rivalry.
Social Media Reacts to Duke-UNC Rivalry Game
Duke wins the toss and defers to the 2nd half. UNC will receive the opening kickoff.
Oh boy.
Already pushing and shoving after the opening kick for Duke and UNC.
Worth monitoring.
Duke's defense continues to struggle on 3rd down as UNC is getting ready to score a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.
Duke gives up *four third down conversions to this UNC offense. The final one results in a Gio Lopez TD.
4th and inches for Duke from the UNC 10. Blue Devils going for it again.
Good day for Duke football to beat UNC in Chapel hill and end the Belichick hype season without a chance to make a bowl game
First quarter done at Kenan: Duke, UNC 7-7.
It really feels like the game could be over if Duke scores on this drive. I just have 0 faith in UNC's offense.
Duke makes UNC pay for a personal foul penalty.
14-7 on the quick restart.
UNC fighting back. Duke was in control and just stopped playing defense.
Wow.
UNC leads Duke 25-24.
What a game we have here in Chapel Hill.
Anything Duke UNC never ceases to excite
11 penalties called on UNC.
Just 3 on Duke.
Some of it was self inflicted. Some of it was blatant missed calls by ACC officials.
That's UNC penalties on THREE STRAIGHT plays
• Duke TD - post-play unsportsmanlike on Khmori House
• Duke 2-pt try - post-play unsportsmanlike on Isaiah Johnson
• 1st play of 2:00 drill - holding
Manny Diaz bringing that Miami trick play magic to Duke! Fake field goal in a one-point game against UNC - pure coaching genius.
This Duke team is so much better than their record but happy we beat UNC!
Duke two years in a row beating UNC
Bill Belichick's first UNC team is
officially out of bowl contention with a 32-25 loss to Duke.
They got better as the season went on, but same dumb penalties in the end.
Duke beats UNC and walks out of Chapel Hill 6-5, bowl eligible.
UNC will be eliminated from bowl contention, in Bill Belichick’s first year as a HC.
A tough day/season for Tar Heel Fans, but give Bill time, and UNC will be a powerhouse in the ACC.
