Duke Unveils First Ever Sponsorship Logo on Legendary Court

Cameron Indoor Stadium, home of the Duke men's and women's basketball programs, is one of the most historic arenas in the history of college basketball.

For the very first time, the court will unveil a sponsorship logo.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Announces Partnership With Edward Jones

Duke University athletics has announced a four-year partnership with Edward Jones. Edward Jones has been named the official wealth management partner of Duke basketball. The financial services firm's agreement with Duke University marks the first time in program history that "Coach K Court" will have a sponsorship logo on it.

"Edward Jones has approached this partnership with genuine curiosity about what our students and our department need most," said Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King. "The breadth of this relationship says a lot about their desire to connect with our community, and the investment in our student-athletes make it clear that Edward Jones will be a meaningful partner with Duke Athletics for years to come."

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the womenÕs 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The partnership was first announced in June and will run through 2030. The Edward Jones logo will now appear opposite "Coach K Court." The hospitality area in Cameron Indoor Stadium will now be called "Duke Champions Club Presented by Edward Jones."

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils fans celebrate a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Partnership Brings for Duke Athletics

Starting in the 2027-28 season, "Edward Jones will hold wealth management category exclusivity for Duke Basketball," the university's release said. It will also introduce financial education workshops for Duke student-athletes.

Duke had yet to secure a sponsorship logo on its court, while other storied programs in the sport did so in this ever-changing landscape of college basketball. King waited for the right partner.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; The Duke Blue Devils mascot Blue Devil cheers on the court during a timeout against the UConn Huskies in an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We weren't going to do this until we found somebody that we felt like was a great fit for Duke athletics and Duke University, frankly," King said. "A company that has the values and mission alignment with Duke University that can benefit our Duke community, not just Duke student-athletes."

Legendary Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was also involved in the process. The court was dedicated and renamed to him in 2000. Krzyzewski won five National Championships over his 42-season tenure as Duke men's basketball's head coach.

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils and Army head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches a game between the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, this move makes a ton of sense. "Coach K Court" has to be up there for the school's easiest sell, given the storied history and continued success of its men's and women's basketball teams.

In today's world of college athletics, financial/court sponsors are becoming increasingly important. King recognized that and brought a partnership to the Duke program and the university that those in the Duke community can get excited about. It might just be a logo on Duke's basketball court at the end of the day, but it feels like a necessary move to adapt to the new reality of college sports.