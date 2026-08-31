Duke Unveils First Ever Sponsorship Logo on Legendary Court
In this story:
Cameron Indoor Stadium, home of the Duke men's and women's basketball programs, is one of the most historic arenas in the history of college basketball.
For the very first time, the court will unveil a sponsorship logo.
Duke Announces Partnership With Edward Jones
Duke University athletics has announced a four-year partnership with Edward Jones. Edward Jones has been named the official wealth management partner of Duke basketball. The financial services firm's agreement with Duke University marks the first time in program history that "Coach K Court" will have a sponsorship logo on it.
"Edward Jones has approached this partnership with genuine curiosity about what our students and our department need most," said Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King. "The breadth of this relationship says a lot about their desire to connect with our community, and the investment in our student-athletes make it clear that Edward Jones will be a meaningful partner with Duke Athletics for years to come."
The partnership was first announced in June and will run through 2030. The Edward Jones logo will now appear opposite "Coach K Court." The hospitality area in Cameron Indoor Stadium will now be called "Duke Champions Club Presented by Edward Jones."
What Partnership Brings for Duke Athletics
Starting in the 2027-28 season, "Edward Jones will hold wealth management category exclusivity for Duke Basketball," the university's release said. It will also introduce financial education workshops for Duke student-athletes.
Duke had yet to secure a sponsorship logo on its court, while other storied programs in the sport did so in this ever-changing landscape of college basketball. King waited for the right partner.
"We weren't going to do this until we found somebody that we felt like was a great fit for Duke athletics and Duke University, frankly," King said. "A company that has the values and mission alignment with Duke University that can benefit our Duke community, not just Duke student-athletes."
Legendary Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski was also involved in the process. The court was dedicated and renamed to him in 2000. Krzyzewski won five National Championships over his 42-season tenure as Duke men's basketball's head coach.
Now, this move makes a ton of sense. "Coach K Court" has to be up there for the school's easiest sell, given the storied history and continued success of its men's and women's basketball teams.
In today's world of college athletics, financial/court sponsors are becoming increasingly important. King recognized that and brought a partnership to the Duke program and the university that those in the Duke community can get excited about. It might just be a logo on Duke's basketball court at the end of the day, but it feels like a necessary move to adapt to the new reality of college sports.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine