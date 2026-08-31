2 Key Duke Basketball Rotation Spots Still Up for Grabs

Depth will not be an issue for the Duke basketball program in 2026-27.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built what is likely the deepest rotation in college basketball heading into the year, with a fantastic mix of returning contributors, key transfer portal additions, and young talent.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, it's pretty difficult to find a glaring weakness on this roster. However, there are only so many minutes to go around, so with so much talent, some guys are bound not to see as much time on the floor as they had hoped.

Most of the Blue Devils' starting spots feel pretty set, but there are two big roles that could still be up for the taking. Let's break them down.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting Power Forward Spot

The only starting spot that doesn't feel almost totally set in stone is the power forward position, which will almost definitely be occupied by either Cameron Williams or Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, two elite freshmen.

Point guard could potentially be up for debate, but I'd personally be surprised if Caleb Foster isn't the starter over Cayden Boozer. John Blackwell, Dame Sarr, and Patrick Ngongba feel like solidified starters.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Between Williams and Boumtje Boumtje, both possess elite rebounding and rim protection with high offensive ceilings. Both are also long and versatile defenders, with Williams standing at 7'0" and Boumtje Boumtje at 7'2".

Despite Boumtje Boumtje being 17 years old, I still think he should start right away. At 7'2" and 250 pounds, he boasts a proven three-point shot, passing ability, and a strong handle.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer, Boumtje Boumtje averaged 19.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.7 steals a game on 59.8% shooting from the field, 53.1% shooting from three on 32 total attempts, and 88% shooting from the free-throw line on 25 total attempts.

At the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament this summer with FC Barcelona, he averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.3 stocks per game on 58% shooting from the field, 47% shooting from three, and 79% shooting from the charity stripe. Boumtje Boutmtje won the MVP award at both events.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is extremely talented with one of the highest long-term ceilings in the 2026 recruiting class. He could certainly be in the mix for a top-10 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. However, Boumtje Boumtje's mix of offensive polish and size should get him in the starting lineup right away. Regardless of who starts, both forwards will play large roles this season.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3-and-D Wing off the Bench

The Blue Devils have positional length everywhere on the floor, but who will provide the shooting spark off the bench remains to be seen.

Sarr will be the starting small forward, and although he was fairly disappointing from beyond the arc a season ago, he is expected to make a huge jump and is turning into one of the biggest breakout candidates in America. Who fills that void as a 3-and-D wing behind Sarr remains to be seen.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins and 5-star freshman Bryson Howard seem like the two guys most ready to fill that void. Wilkins is 6'8", and Howard is 6'4", but Howard has the length and stocky frame to operate as a wing.

Howard has reportedly been making early moves for some minutes, but for both of these wings, getting significant time on the floor will probably come down to making outside shots. Wilkins has a year in the system, but Howard is oozing with offensive potential. Nonetheless, Duke will need a consistent three-point shooter off the bench behind Sarr without giving up much positional size.