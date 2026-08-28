Which Duke 5-Star Freshmen Most Likely To Enter 2027 NBA Draft

With the shift that the world of college basketball is taking, it could have a profound effect on future high school recruiting classes.

Typically, being a 5-star freshman means a high likelihood of spending one year in college basketball before heading to the NBA as a top pick. Many former Blue Devils have followed that path, and that has been at the forefront of Duke's recruiting process over the last several years.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How NIL Era Is Changing College Basketball Landscape

However, in this new NIL era, we will begin to see more top recruits stay in college basketball for bigger NIL paydays than they would receive as mid-first-rounders in the NBA Draft.

This incoming Duke recruiting class is a good example of that. Jon Scheyer and his staff are bringing in several big-time recruits, but due to the roles they will play, a few could be multi-year college candidates despite being 5-star prospects.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) loses the ball against Texas Christian University Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In today's world of the sport, continuity and veterans provide more value most of the time than elite freshmen. We are seeing more and more teams adapt to this landscape over time.

Some of these Duke rookies could certainly make the leap to the NBA after their freshman seasons. However, others might be bound for a multi-year collegiate career. Let's rank the likelihood of leaving after one year for each Duke basketball 5-star freshman. This list will not include Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje , as he is not eligible for the 2027 NBA Draft.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cameron Williams

Cameron Williams is the highest-rated incoming Duke freshman, and heading into the season, he is probably the most likely to head to the NBA after one year in college basketball.

The 7'0" forward could start right away for the Blue Devils, but the battle for the starting four spot seems pretty up in the air between Williams and Boumtje Boumtje. Regardless of who starts, Williams has one of the highest long-term ceilings of any high school prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A long and lengthy forward, Williams is a fantastic rebounder and already a great shot-blocker. He has shown flashes of a consistent three-point shot, but if he can become a versatile scorer as a rookie at Duke, he could make a push to be a top-five selection in the 2027 draft.

Williams' numbers might not pop out as a freshman with the Blue Devils, depending on the role he plays, but his long-term upside should keep him in lottery conversations.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Howard

Bryson Howard is a very interesting rookie to follow in Durham this season. He is extremely talented and boasts a polished offensive game, but what role he will end up playing as a freshman is unclear.

At 6'4" with a long frame, Howard could carve out a role as the backup two-guard behind John Blackwell, but I think his best opportunity to get one the floor comes as a backup three to play a 3-and-D role off the bench.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) rebounds against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howard has reportedly been making early moves in his time at Duke, but the role he will play will tell a lot about how his freshman season will go. With such a crowded backcourt, operating as a floor-spacing wing is probably his best shot at getting on the floor consistently.

As an athletic two-way wing, if Howard can knock down his outside shots early, he will see time on the court for Duke. He will certainly enter his freshman year with first-round buzz.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Deron Rippey Jr.

Somewhat similar to Howard, just how much time on the floor Rippey will get is unclear, but his role is already known as a reserve point guard.

With Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer ahead of the 6'3" freshman, it's tough to gauge how much he will actually get on the court. Rippey is a fantastic athlete and will make his presence known on the defensive end of the floor; I'm just not sure how much opportunity he will get to boost his draft stock.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rippey has the highest likelihood of spending more than one season in college out of Duke's incoming 5-star freshmen, and I think he can develop into an elite college basketball point guard in a year or so.

Perhaps Rippey can showcase his athletic ability, defense, and knack as a floor general in a reserve role, but his time could be limited.