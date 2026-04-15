How Potential Duke Portal Commitment Impacts Cayden Boozer's Future

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have been reportedly involved with some talented transfer portal pieces, but have yet to make any splashes.

The program is in a bit of a tricky spot as it waits for the decisions of several of the top rotation pieces from the 2025-26 squad that went 35-3 and earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Those impactful decisions will be made by Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Despite the Blue Devils being rumored to be interested in several of the portal's top players, the one that Duke actually seems to be a potential favorite for is Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Duke Linked to Wisconsin Transfer Guard John Blackwell

Blackwell hit the portal after spending three seasons at Wisconsin, establishing himself as one of the top scorers in college basketball in 2025-26. This past season, the 6'4" guard averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts a game.

The Michigan native tallied 15 games of 20 or more points scored and five of 30 or more. He is currently the No. 3 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Conrad Martinez (9) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was recently reported that Blackwell is considering Duke, Illinois, UCLA, Louisville, Alabama, and Arizona. The talented guard will take two visits before committing on May 4, a week before the NBA Combine.

Blackwell took a visit to UCLA on Tuesday.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) controls the ball against High Point Panthers forward Terry Anderson (5) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Now, obviously, Duke would love to get one of the sport's best scorers into the building, but it could have an effect on the future of Cayden Boozer if Blackwell ultimately takes his talents to Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) celebrates with Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) after scoring against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Why Cayden Boozer's Future Could Be Affected

Boozer didn't have a chance to run the backcourt show until Caleb Foster fractured his foot in Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina. But once he got the keys to the offense, the former 4-star recruit was fantastic.

In the five games Foster missed across the ACC Tournament and the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, Boozer averaged 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while tallying 16 assists to nine turnovers in that same span.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) attempts to shoot the ball on St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer proved he can run a championship-level offense, but the backcourt could get very crowded if the Blue Devils bring in Blackwell. Now, this assumes Foster returns to Duke in 2026-27, which is still not confirmed but seems very likely.

If Foster comes back and Blackwell commits, that would give the Blue Devils four guards on the roster all seeking serious minutes, as Duke is also bringing in 5-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Tanner Toolson (55) rebounds near Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scheyer hasn't been shy in terms of putting two point guards on the floor at the same time, but it will be difficult to find serious minutes for all four. In reality, Boozer likely ranks fourth on that list of guards.

Boozer averaged 22.8 minutes a night as a rookie with the Blue Devils. However, Foster was the only other true guard in the rotation. If Blackwell commits to Duke and Foster returns, that could put pressure on Boozer to find a new home where he can run the show.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Blackwell's timeline, he will commit well after the portal entry window closes on April 21, making this a very intriguing situation to monitor.