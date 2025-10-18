Revisiting the 2024 Duke–Georgia Tech Showdown
The Duke Blue Devils and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have a familiar history with each other, as the two teams squared off last October.
Unlike this occurrence, last time around the game was played on Georgia Tech's soil at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Yellow Jackets maximized on the home-field advantage, defeating Duke 24-14.
Georgia Tech entered the fourth quarter down 14 -10 with little signs of offensive life since the first half. However, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Blue Devils 14-0 in the final 15 minutes, carrying Georgia Tech to a much-needed victory.
The History
The landscape of this contest on Saturday is drastically contrasting to the game just over a year ago.
While Haynes King remains the constant variable, as he was the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets last season. In that game, the veteran quarterback completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns. King also added 30 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
Additionally, Georgia Tech has several returning players who featured in last season's matchup between these two teams.
On the other hand, Duke's roster is completely revamped with a new starting quarterback (Darian Mensah), a completely new backfield with Nate Sheppard, Anderson Castle, and Jaquez Moore rounding out the running backs, and Cooper Barkate's arrival from Harvard has elevated the wide receiving corps.
Juxtaposing last year's matchup to this season, it is a mirrored game, as Duke entered the road contest as an undefeated team with a 5-0 record. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech boasted a 4-1 record at home, attempting to take down a surging Blue Devils squad.
As mentioned, Mensah was not part of the picture last season for Duke, and his addition to the equation may be the most substantial modification from a year ago when these two teams went up against each other.
When a team adds a quarterback of Mensah's caliber, it can be the ultimate game-changer for a team that lacked consistent play from that position for portions of last season.
The combination of Mensah, Barkate, and a loaded freshman class could push the Blue Devils over the top in a game that they need to win
The positive for Georgia Tech is that multiple key players have experience in this matchup's history, which could be a key factor in the Yellow Jackets pulling off an instrumental win on the road.
Saturday's contest is a completely different one, as Duke has brought in an assortment of talent through the transfer portal and recruitment pool.
