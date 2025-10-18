Blue Devil Country

Revisiting the 2024 Duke–Georgia Tech Showdown

Duke and Georgia Tech squared off back in 2024, and the Yellow Jackets were victorious. However, Saturday's game between the two teams feels completely different.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have a familiar history with each other, as the two teams squared off last October.

Unlike this occurrence, last time around the game was played on Georgia Tech's soil at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Yellow Jackets maximized on the home-field advantage, defeating Duke 24-14.

Georgia Tech entered the fourth quarter down 14 -10 with little signs of offensive life since the first half. However, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Blue Devils 14-0 in the final 15 minutes, carrying Georgia Tech to a much-needed victory.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The History

The landscape of this contest on Saturday is drastically contrasting to the game just over a year ago.

While Haynes King remains the constant variable, as he was the starting quarterback for the Yellow Jackets last season. In that game, the veteran quarterback completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 167 yards and two touchdowns. King also added 30 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Additionally, Georgia Tech has several returning players who featured in last season's matchup between these two teams.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Duke's roster is completely revamped with a new starting quarterback (Darian Mensah), a completely new backfield with Nate Sheppard, Anderson Castle, and Jaquez Moore rounding out the running backs, and Cooper Barkate's arrival from Harvard has elevated the wide receiving corps.

Juxtaposing last year's matchup to this season, it is a mirrored game, as Duke entered the road contest as an undefeated team with a 5-0 record. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech boasted a 4-1 record at home, attempting to take down a surging Blue Devils squad.

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to hold off a tackle by Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) in the second quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

As mentioned, Mensah was not part of the picture last season for Duke, and his addition to the equation may be the most substantial modification from a year ago when these two teams went up against each other.

When a team adds a quarterback of Mensah's caliber, it can be the ultimate game-changer for a team that lacked consistent play from that position for portions of last season.

The combination of Mensah, Barkate, and a loaded freshman class could push the Blue Devils over the top in a game that they need to win

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrate after a victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The positive for Georgia Tech is that multiple key players have experience in this matchup's history, which could be a key factor in the Yellow Jackets pulling off an instrumental win on the road.

Saturday's contest is a completely different one, as Duke has brought in an assortment of talent through the transfer portal and recruitment pool.

