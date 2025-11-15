Blue Devil Country

Duke Blue Devils Vs Virginia Cavaliers Live Game Thread

The Duke Blue Devils take on the Virginia Cavaliers in a must-win type of game for the Blue Devils.

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils fans during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils host the Virginia Cavaliers in an ACC conference matchup that could define the rest of the season for the Blue Devils. Entering the game with a 5-4 record against an 8-2 Virginia team means that the Blue Devils have their work cut out for themselves.

Sep 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A Duke Blue Devils helmet sits on an equipment box during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

Duke holds a 2-2 record when playing at Wallace Wade Stadium this season, whereas Virginia holds a 3-1 record when playing on the road. Head coach Manny Diaz has his players prepared for what's bound to be a battle.

Darian Mensah has had multiple 300+ passing yard games this season, which is something he will need again today for the best chances of the program to win. Along with Cooper Barkate and Nate Sheppard, it will be the offense that defines this game.

For live updates all game long, follow along below:

1st Quarter

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published