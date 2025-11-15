Duke Blue Devils Vs Virginia Cavaliers Live Game Thread
The Duke Blue Devils host the Virginia Cavaliers in an ACC conference matchup that could define the rest of the season for the Blue Devils. Entering the game with a 5-4 record against an 8-2 Virginia team means that the Blue Devils have their work cut out for themselves.
Duke holds a 2-2 record when playing at Wallace Wade Stadium this season, whereas Virginia holds a 3-1 record when playing on the road. Head coach Manny Diaz has his players prepared for what's bound to be a battle.
Darian Mensah has had multiple 300+ passing yard games this season, which is something he will need again today for the best chances of the program to win. Along with Cooper Barkate and Nate Sheppard, it will be the offense that defines this game.
For live updates all game long, follow along below:
1st Quarter
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE