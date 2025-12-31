Why Duke Should Explore a Running Back in the Transfer Portal

The 2026 transfer portal window is set to open in less than a week, and programs across the country are preparing for the chaos that is about to ensue. There are already hundreds of players in the portal, and teams will be working hard over the next week to add proven talent to their rosters for the 2026 season.

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz are expected to be active in the portal to address the roster's most pressing needs, but will the Blue Devils consider adding a running back?

Will the Blue Devils Target a Transfer Portal Running Back?

Duke's 2025 rushing attack was led by Nate Sheppard, a member of the Blue Devils' 2025 class who dominated as a true freshman, rushing for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's expected to return to Durham for the 2026 season, so Duke likely won't be looking to add a lead workhorse back via the portal this offseason.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs downfield during the first half against The North Carolina Tar

However, Anderson Castle, who carried the ball 110 times for Duke in 2025, recording 470 yards and 11 touchdowns, is out of eligibility and won't be on the roster next season. With the ground game being a crucial part of the Blue Devils' offense, Diaz may look to target a back in the portal to replace Castle and ease Sheppard's workload.

While adding a running back in the portal isn't necessarily crucial to Duke's success next season, it's certainly something the Blue Devils could pursue. If Diaz does opt to target a back, here's a look at a few who could make sense to bring in.

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz

Two Transfer Portal Running Backs Duke Could Target

1) Juelz Goff, Pitt

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Juelz Goff (8)

Juelz Goff was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class. Duke pursued him as a high school recruit and extended an offer to him in 2022, but he ultimately committed to Pitt. He redshirted his freshman season with the Panthers and saw the field a decent amount in 2025, rushing for 270 yards and five touchdowns. He enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Goff would be a great fit in Duke's offense and would complement Sheppard's game well. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 235 overall player in the portal, and the No. 26 running back.

Nov 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils helmets

2) Gi'Bran Payne, Notre Dame

Gi'Bran Payne was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class from Cincinnati, Ohio, and committed to Notre Dame out of high school. He's been with the Fighting Irish for three seasons but hasn't produced at a high level, totaling only 226 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Gi'Bran Payne (3)

While Payne hasn't lived up to expectations as a recruit, a change of scenery could help him reach his potential, and Duke could give him more playing time than he's had in his career. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 519 overall player in the portal, and the No. 45 running back.

